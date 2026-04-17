Back to school, back to life

During this time, we’ve had our United in Strength campaign to highlight the resilience of people, businesses and organisations during the crisis, and this will continue as we all work our way through the changing situation.I am a massive sports fan and I have one son who is obsessed with football. That means I’ve visited many of the football academies and local teams in Dubai and I can see the passion from young and old - and the scale of the many operations that continue to grow. Rob recently visited ISD in Dubai Sports City to find out about the growing sports scene and the advancements in professional sport, such as United FC. Do take a look at it online .