Back to school, back to life

As classrooms reopen, a sense of normalcy returns across the UAE
Throughout this conflict, one of the biggest impacts on many of our lives has been . The education establishments have done a commendable job of switching to online learning, especially in such challenging circumstances. However, we all know how important it is for children to be around their peers. The playground, clubs and dining halls are just as important as the classroom for our young people to develop their social skills and to find their place in the world.
I am delighted that our as we know that every week counts in a child’s learning. It’s going to have its challenges with issues such as but moving quickly is the right thing to do. The schools, colleges and universities need to be providing their services day in and out to keep parents and pupils satisfied and also to provide essential employment, from cooks and cleaners to teachers and lecturers.
My two sons are excited to get back to their new friends who are currently remote schooling from around the world. They had only been at school in the UAE for three months when the war began. Hopefully, they’ll now have a chance to cement those relationships before the summer holidays begin.
While this is very positive news, there is still so much to work out as the region seeks a lasting peace and not one with only short-term solutions. As I write this, there’s , while . We should be encouraged by the noises being made by all sides and that the worst is behind us.
The team at Gulf News has been relentlessly focused on covering the conflict for the last seven weeks but the last week has definitely felt different. Things have slowed in the office. There is hope and optimism. I’ve even been delighted to see the traffic on the roads increasing in recent days.
During this time, we’ve had our to highlight the resilience of people, businesses and organisations during the crisis, and this will continue as we all work our way through the changing situation.I am a massive sports fan and I have one son who is obsessed with football. That means I’ve visited many of the football academies and local teams in Dubai and I can see the passion from young and old - and the scale of the many operations that continue to grow. to find out about the growing sports scene and the advancements in professional sport, such as United FC. Do .
Rob is now keen to hear from more organisations who are trying to make a difference across all sports. Get in touch at .
It’s great to see the website and newspaper filling up with more positive and fun articles. The will hopefully see more normality returning over the coming days and weeks.
I’ll be on the school run next week after rushing to find the right uniforms, ensuring teeth are brushed and that packed lunches aren’t left in the kitchen before fighting through the traffic. I’m delighted that the early morning chaos is coming back. Long may it continue.
We now hope to report on more openings and events in the near future while continuing to focus on what makes these seven emirates so great: the people who live here. We will be focusing more and more on great local stories in the UAE; the things that make this such a great place to live and the people behind them. With that in mind, our sports journalist Rob Ilsley has launched ‘Dubai’s Local Club’, a series looking into grassroots and local sport and those involved in running them.
I am a massive sports fan and I have one son who is obsessed with football. That means I’ve visited many of the football academies and local teams in Dubai and I can see the passion from young and old - and the scale of the many operations that continue to grow. to find out about the growing sports scene and the advancements in professional sport, such as United FC. Do .
Rob is now keen to hear from more organisations who are trying to make a difference across all sports. Get in touch at .
It’s great to see the website and newspaper filling up with more positive and fun articles. The will hopefully see more normality returning over the coming days and weeks.
I’ll be on the school run next week after rushing to find the right uniforms, ensuring teeth are brushed and that packed lunches aren’t left in the kitchen before fighting through the traffic. I’m delighted that the early morning chaos is coming back. Long may it continue.