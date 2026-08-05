Apparel Group launches AIVI for smarter Back-to-School shopping

New platform simplifies Back-to-School shopping with personalised convenience
As students and families prepare for a new academic year, Apparel Group is introducing a new way to shop for Back to School with the evolution of 6thStreet into AIVI, its next generation shopping platform. More than a new identity, AIVI transforms the entire Back to School journey into a shopping experience that is bigger, better, and more rewarding, bringing together the Group's leading brands, personalised discovery, and seamless convenience in one connected destination.
Launching alongside Apparel Academy, Apparel Group's Back to School campaign, AIVI places every school essential within easy reach. From Sneaker Studies with Skechers, ASICS, and HOKA, to Bag Theory with Herschel, refreshed wardrobes from LC Waikiki, Beverly Hills Polo Club, and Koton, Beauty 101 with Nysaa and Clinique, and even Recess with Tim Hortons and Jamie's Italian, customers can discover, shop, and receive everything they need through one intelligent platform.
Designed to be more personalised, more immersive, and more connected, AIVI helps customers discover products that match their preferences while making shopping faster and more intuitive. Combined with delivery in as little as 60 minutes, the platform brings together inspiration, convenience, and rewards through Club AIVI, creating a seamless experience from discovery to doorstep.
"Back to School is one of the most significant retail moments of the year, making it the perfect occasion to introduce customers to AIVI," said Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. "As the evolution of 6thStreet, AIVI represents a bold new chapter in our digital journey, delivering a shopping experience that is bigger, better, and more rewarding. Through Apparel Academy, customers can discover our leading brands in a way that is more personalised, more immersive, and more connected, with the convenience of having their favourite products delivered in as little as 60 minutes."
For today's generation, Back to School is about more than preparing for the classroom. It is about embracing new beginnings with confidence, expressing individuality, and starting the year with purpose. Through AIVI, Apparel Group is redefining how customers experience this important season, combining world leading brands, intelligent technology, and seamless convenience to make every Back-to-School journey simpler, smarter, and more inspiring.
The Apparel Academy campaign will be available across participating Apparel Group stores and on the AIVI app.