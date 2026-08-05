Apparel Group launches AIVI for smarter Back-to-School shopping

"Back to School is one of the most significant retail moments of the year, making it the perfect occasion to introduce customers to AIVI," said Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. "As the evolution of 6thStreet, AIVI represents a bold new chapter in our digital journey, delivering a shopping experience that is bigger, better, and more rewarding. Through Apparel Academy, customers can discover our leading brands in a way that is more personalised, more immersive, and more connected, with the convenience of having their favourite products delivered in as little as 60 minutes."