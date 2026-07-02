ISD Dubai Continues Support for Local Community Through RGS Guildford Partnership

Long-standing collaboration continues to expand opportunities for RGS Dubai pupils
Dubai: Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai (RGS Dubai) has renewed its partnership with ISD Dubai Sports City for a further seven years, building on a highly successful collaboration that has been central to the school’s sporting development since its opening in 2021.
The agreement is a strong endorsement of ISD Dubai’s continued commitment to supporting school and community sport, underpinned by its state-of-the-art facilities and wide-ranging provision for grassroots sporting activity.
ISD’s world-class infrastructure continues to provide an exceptional environment for participation, development and performance across multiple sports.
Through the partnership, RGS Dubai students benefit from consistent access to ISD Dubai Sports City’s elite sporting venues, including indoor training domes, outdoor pitches, athletics tracks, tennis courts and the school’s dedicated “RGS Rugby Park”.
These facilities play a key role in delivering curriculum PE, extracurricular sport, training sessions, fixtures and major school events throughout the academic year.
Approximately 700 pupils utilise ISD’s facilities each week across PE lessons, before-school ECAs, training programmes and competitive fixtures.
The partnership also supports the delivery of up to three-and-a-half hours of timetabled sport weekly, with ISD’s infrastructure enabling high-quality provision for groups of up to 180 pupils at a time as part of the school’s wider PE programme.
Matthew Pearce, Principal of Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our long-standing partnership with ISD Dubai Sports City, which has become an integral part of the RGS Dubai experience and our wider sporting programme.
A truly well-rounded education extends far beyond the classroom, and this collaboration has created exceptional opportunities for our pupils to develop confidence, resilience, teamwork and character through sport, all within an inspiring environment that reflects the ambition and values of RGS Dubai.”
Daniels Petrovs, CEO of ISD Dubai Sports City, shared: “Renewing this partnership for a further seven years reflects exactly the role we believe ISD Dubai Sports City should play in this region. Dubai Sports City is home to a community of over 8,000 students, and we sit at the centre of that.
That comes with responsibility, and it comes with opportunity. Sport shapes young people in ways that go far beyond performance, and the schools we partner with are how we fulfil that belief at scale. RGS Dubai has been part of this community since 2021, and this renewal is a commitment to deepening that relationship and to what we are collectively building here for the long term.”