The Square @ISD, a new outdoor concert venue in Dubai Sports City, is set to kick off two weeks of entertainment in partnership with Dubai Calendar.
First up is a new season of Jazz Garden Super Series, followed by the inaugural season of the DXB Blues Fest.
The Jazz Garden Super Series will take place on February 25 and 26 with renowned international artists to be announced soon. The DXB Blues Fest will take place from March 3-5, with a lineup of celebrated Blues legends.
March 3: Boney Fields headlining at 9pm and Lakeetra Knowles headlining at 10.45pm.
March 4: Gisele Jackson and Raphael Wressnig headlining at 9pm and Sharrie Williams at 10.45pm.
March 5: Sax Gordon headlining at 9pm and Rachelle Jeanty at 10.45pm.
“We are delighted to bring back the most loved series of live entertainment, The Jazz Garden Super Series, returning bigger and better at our new home, The Square at ISD Dubai Sports City. This will now be followed by DXB Blues Fest, featuring some of the world’s best Blues artists, launching two spectacular weeks under the stars,” said Anthony Younes, Managing Partner of The Square @ISD, in a statement.
Bookings for garden tables are available online.