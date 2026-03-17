Eid Al Fitr 2026: Oman to sight Shawwal crescent on Thursday evening

The sighting will determine the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid Al Fitr.
The Main Committee for Moon Sighting in Oman will meet on Thursday evening to observe the crescent moon marking the start of Shawwal for the year 1447 AH.
Authorities have called on citizens and residents across the country to look out for the crescent and report any confirmed sightings to the relevant committees.
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The sighting will determine the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid Al Fitr.
The Saudi Supreme Court has urged Muslims across the Kingdom to look for the crescent moon of Shawwal on Wednesday evening, March 18, marking the end of Ramadan.
The announcement, made in an official statement on Monday, follows the Umm Al Qura calendar, which indicates that Wednesday corresponds to the 29th of Ramadan 1447 AH.
If the crescent is sighted on Wednesday evening, Eid Al Fitr will begin the following day. Otherwise, Ramadan will complete a full 30-day cycle.
The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) has urged Muslims in Qatar to sight the crescent moon marking the start of Shawwal on Wednesday, March 18.
In a statement, the committee urged those who have sighted the crescent to attend its premises at the Awqaf Ministry in Al Dafna (Towers) area to testify, where the committee would convene immediately after Maghreb prayer.