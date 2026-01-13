Cultural dives into the Gulf: museums redefining regional identity

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, exclusively sums up the museum’s mission: “Zayed National Museum tells an untold story; the deep history of the UAE and its people, from ancient times through centuries of maritime trade, pearl diving, and cultural exchange that connected this region to the world. Through its exhibitions and galleries, the museum inspires unity, pride, and understanding, offering Emiratis a space to see their heritage celebrated as part of humanity’s shared cultural tapestry and inviting the world to discover how the achievements and traditions of this land have always been intertwined with the broader human experience. Within its narratives, we honour the life and legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”