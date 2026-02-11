GOLD/FOREX
India

Too much 'chai pe charcha'? Bengaluru cafés may start charging

Hoteliers discuss ₹500–₹1,000 table charge to curb long stays during peak hours

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Across major cities worldwide, cafés and restaurants quietly manage lingering customers through time limits, minimum spends or staff discretion, rather than penalties.
Dubai: From roadside tea stalls to neighbourhood cafés, “chai pe charcha” — conversations over a cup of tea — has long been part of India’s social fabric.

But in Bengaluru’s crowded restaurants, hoteliers say casual chatter is increasingly stretching into hour-long real estate and political discussions, leaving tables blocked, customers waiting and margins under pressure.

Now, the city’s cafe owners are considering drawing a line.

According to The Indian Express, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Owners’ Association is discussing a proposal to impose ₹500–₹1,000 “table charges” on patrons who continue to occupy seats for extended periods after placing minimal orders.

The proposal follows earlier instances of Bengaluru cafés pushing back against long meetings. In January, a notice at a city eatery — warning customers of a ₹1,000-per-hour charge for meetings lasting over an hour — went viral on social media, highlighting growing frustration among small restaurant owners.

While no law currently empowers restaurants to levy such fines, the idea is being actively debated within the association as a way to stop cafés from doubling up as unofficial boardrooms during peak hours.

Hotel owners say the issue has become an everyday challenge. Groups often order two or three cups of tea or coffee and occupy tables for 45 minutes or more, even as paying customers wait outside.

“Three or four people come, order a few coffees and sit discussing real estate for a long time,” a hotel owner from Kengeri told The Indian Express. “There will be customers waiting, but we can’t keep arguing with locals every day.”

Under the proposed plan, patrons who refuse to vacate tables long after finishing their orders could be fined. Some hotels have already begun displaying signs stating that they follow a strict ‘no discussion’ policy and that seating is meant only for dining.

PC Rao, president of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Owners’ Association, said the move was aimed at protecting both business interests and customer experience. “They take up space, disrupt the atmosphere and block tables during peak hours. If we let this continue, it’s like encouraging the behaviour,” he said.

A global problem, different solutions

The problem itself is not unique to Bengaluru. Across major cities worldwide, cafés and restaurants quietly manage lingering customers through time limits, minimum spends or staff discretion, rather than penalties.

In the United States, many cafés enforce peak-hour seating limits or declare laptop-free periods. In Japan, seating time limits are often clearly stated upfront. In France, long stays are tolerated only if customers continue ordering, while in Singapore restaurants rely on minimum spends and peak-hour seating rules, often directing long meetings to hotel lounges or co-working cafés.

What is rare internationally, however, is the idea of imposing direct monetary penalties without a statutory framework.

Legal grey zone

Legal experts note that restaurants are generally on firmer ground when they set conditions of entry — such as time limits or minimum orders — rather than levying fines, which could be challenged.

Still, Bengaluru’s hoteliers argue that clearer deterrents are needed to prevent misuse of limited seating in a city where cafés are often packed.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
