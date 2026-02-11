Too much 'chai pe charcha'? Bengaluru cafés may start charging

The proposal follows earlier instances of Bengaluru cafés pushing back against long meetings. In January, a notice at a city eatery — warning customers of a ₹1,000-per-hour charge for meetings lasting over an hour — went viral on social media, highlighting growing frustration among small restaurant owners.

While no law currently empowers restaurants to levy such fines, the idea is being actively debated within the association as a way to stop cafés from doubling up as unofficial boardrooms during peak hours.

Hotel owners say the issue has become an everyday challenge. Groups often order two or three cups of tea or coffee and occupy tables for 45 minutes or more, even as paying customers wait outside.

“Three or four people come, order a few coffees and sit discussing real estate for a long time,” a hotel owner from Kengeri told The Indian Express. “There will be customers waiting, but we can’t keep arguing with locals every day.”

Under the proposed plan, patrons who refuse to vacate tables long after finishing their orders could be fined. Some hotels have already begun displaying signs stating that they follow a strict ‘no discussion’ policy and that seating is meant only for dining.

PC Rao, president of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Owners’ Association, said the move was aimed at protecting both business interests and customer experience. “They take up space, disrupt the atmosphere and block tables during peak hours. If we let this continue, it’s like encouraging the behaviour,” he said.

In the United States, many cafés enforce peak-hour seating limits or declare laptop-free periods. In Japan, seating time limits are often clearly stated upfront. In France, long stays are tolerated only if customers continue ordering, while in Singapore restaurants rely on minimum spends and peak-hour seating rules, often directing long meetings to hotel lounges or co-working cafés.

Legal experts note that restaurants are generally on firmer ground when they set conditions of entry — such as time limits or minimum orders — rather than levying fines, which could be challenged.

