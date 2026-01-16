Sharjah judiciary moves to unify personal status judgments

The framework, issued in line with the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah, aims to address long-standing challenges in family law while promoting consistency across judicial decisions in the emirate. It requires courts to consider a father’s income and economic circumstances when determining maintenance obligations and school fees, whether at the stage of issuing judgments or during enforcement.

The meeting was chaired by Judge Dr Salama Rashid Al Katbi, Head of the Judicial Inspection Department, and attended by Judge Saeed Masoud Al Kalbani, Head of the Sharjah Family Court, Judge Sulaiman Al Kaabi, Head of Khorfakkan Court, along with judicial inspectors and judges from the Family, Personal Status and Enforcement Courts across the emirate.

The Sharjah Judicial Council reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring consistency in judgments issued by courts across the emirate, while preserving judicial discretion. The council also stressed the importance of respectful and professional treatment of all litigants throughout the judicial process.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.