GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Court-Crime

Husband and wife sue each other after bedroom row

Conflicting claims lead Dubai court to penalise both parties

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Both partners convicted by the court following physical confrontation. [Illustrative image]
Both partners convicted by the court following physical confrontation. [Illustrative image]
Pexels

Dubai: What began as an ordinary morning in a small family home escalated into a violent dispute between a married couple of different nationalities, prompting police intervention and eventually bringing both spouses before Dubai’s misdemeanours court.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the incident occurred when the European wife entered her Arab husband’s bedroom with their children while he was asleep. Startled awake and visibly upset, the husband asked them to leave the room.

Tensions flared again shortly afterwards when the wife attempted to change her clothes, triggering another argument. The dispute quickly escalated and turned physical.

Both spouses filed complaints against each other, turning what had been a private domestic disagreement into a criminal case.

During questioning, the couple gave sharply conflicting accounts. The husband claimed his wife initiated the assault by hitting him with a belt and alleged that she later threw herself to the ground, shouting and pretending to be injured. The wife, however, told investigators that her husband was the one who attacked her.

After reviewing the case and taking into account the family setting in which the incident occurred, the court opted for leniency. It convicted both spouses and fined each Dh2,000, noting the need to bring closure to a domestic conflict that had spiralled out of control within the home.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEcrimeDubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Illustrative image. After their bloody fight, the woman reportedly called up police and said the man had been hurt in an accident.

Woman kills husband with axe in drunken rage

1m read
Facility temporarily closed as authorities probe safety lapses. [Illustrative image]

Husband and wife killed in sauna fire

2m read
Investigators allege the husband used a jigsaw, knife and garden shears to dismember her.

Husband charged in grisly Ex-Miss Switzerland murder

2m read
The wife retaliated by smashing the window of his luxury vehicle and causing damage to its bodywork.

Dubai couple fight with sticks, break car window

2m read