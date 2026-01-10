Husband and wife sue each other after bedroom row

Conflicting claims lead Dubai court to penalise both parties
Dubai: What began as an ordinary morning in a small family home escalated into a violent dispute between a married couple of different nationalities, prompting police intervention and eventually bringing both spouses before Dubai’s misdemeanours court.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the incident occurred when the European wife entered her Arab husband’s bedroom with their children while he was asleep. Startled awake and visibly upset, the husband asked them to leave the room.
Tensions flared again shortly afterwards when the wife attempted to change her clothes, triggering another argument. The dispute quickly escalated and turned physical.
Both spouses filed complaints against each other, turning what had been a private domestic disagreement into a criminal case.
During questioning, the couple gave sharply conflicting accounts. The husband claimed his wife initiated the assault by hitting him with a belt and alleged that she later threw herself to the ground, shouting and pretending to be injured. The wife, however, told investigators that her husband was the one who attacked her.
After reviewing the case and taking into account the family setting in which the incident occurred, the court opted for leniency. It convicted both spouses and fined each Dh2,000, noting the need to bring closure to a domestic conflict that had spiralled out of control within the home.
