Back-to-School: Paediatric experts share tips for a stronger school year

Choose a gentle reset, not one dramatically early bedtime. Starting one to two weeks before term, move bedtime and wake-up earlier by 15–20 minutes every few days, including weekends.

School-aged children generally need 9–12 hours of sleep and teenagers need 8–10. Tired children may appear irritable, forgetful or unable to concentrate.

Create a 30-minute ‘power-down’: prepare clothes, pack the bag, brush teeth, dim the lights and read. Switch screens off one hour before bed. Do not use melatonin without consulting your paediatrician.

Choose clothes and breakfast the night before. Younger children may enjoy a picture chart: wake, wash, dress, eat, brush, shoes - and go!

Make it a family effort. When adults put devices away and protect bedtime too, the routine feels like teamwork.

Try the five-night sleep challenge: One completed routine earns one star. Five stars mean choosing the family’s weekend activity.

Ask your child: “What is one thing that would make school mornings easier for you?” Their answer may surprise you. Persistent snoring, difficulty waking or falling asleep in class should be discussed with a paediatrician.