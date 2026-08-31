Back to School: A health check for the new term

The new term brings a change in pace for children, with earlier mornings, structured schedules and more time spent around other children. From colds and stomach bugs to tiredness, allergies and the stress of adjusting to a new schedule, the first few weeks can bring several health concerns. Simple, consistent habits can help. Good sleep, balanced meals, regular handwashing, adequate hydration and staying up to date with vaccinations can all help children stay healthy. So, what should parents watch for, and what can they do to help children stay well throughout the term?