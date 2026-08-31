Back to School: A health check for the new term

Simple habits can help children stay healthy, well-rested and ready for school
The new term brings a change in pace for children, with earlier mornings, structured schedules and more time spent around other children. From colds and stomach bugs to tiredness, allergies and the stress of adjusting to a new schedule, the first few weeks can bring several health concerns. Simple, consistent habits can help. Good sleep, balanced meals, regular handwashing, adequate hydration and staying up to date with vaccinations can all help children stay healthy. So, what should parents watch for, and what can they do to help children stay well throughout the term?
The return to classrooms means more close contact, making respiratory and gastrointestinal infections more common. Dr Abeer Al Khalafawi, Consultant Paediatrician at Medcare Women & Children Hospital, says parents should focus on sensible precautions rather than worrying about every minor illness.
“The start of the school year naturally brings an increase in viral illnesses as children spend more time together indoors. Rather than worrying about every cough or cold, parents should focus on prevention.”
That includes keeping routine vaccinations up to date, encouraging handwashing, teaching children not to touch their faces and keeping them home when they are unwell.
Dr Qudsiya Ansari, Specialist Paediatrics, Aster Clinic, International City (Russia Cluster), also recommends considering the seasonal influenza vaccine every year, particularly for children with underlying medical conditions or those at increased risk of complications.
She stresses that frequent infections do not automatically indicate poor immunity. “Children naturally encounter more respiratory and gastrointestinal infections when they return to close-contact environments, but exposure to common infections does not necessarily mean a child has a weak immune system.”
Dr Al Khalafawi adds that minor viral infections are a normal part of childhood and help strengthen immunity over time. Good ventilation, proper cough and sneeze etiquette, hydration, nutritious food and regular activity can further reduce preventable illness.
A nutritious breakfast is a simple habit that can help children start the day well, says Dr Suni K Akbar, Specialist Paediatrician at Zulekha Hospital Dubai. “Breakfast should include protein-rich foods such as eggs, milk, yoghurt, pulses, fi sh or chicken, along with whole grains, fruits, vegetables and healthy fats,” she says, adding, “Limit highly processed snacks, sugary drinks and sweets. Children should carry enough water and drink regularly, particularly in hot weather. Meals should not be replaced with juices, soft drinks or energy drinks.”
The transition from holiday schedules to school mornings can be diffi cult if sleep routines are left until the last minute. Dr Shruthi Punnapu, Specialist Paediatrician at Medcare Women & Children Hospital, recommends starting the adjustment one to two weeks before school begins.
“One of the biggest mistakes parents make is waiting until the night before to reset bedtime routines,” she says.
Parents can gradually move bedtimes and wake-up times earlier, while cutting back on evening screen use. Dr Ansari suggests adjusting these times by around 15- 30 minutes every few days.
“School-age children generally need 9–12 hours of sleep depending on age, while teenagers typically need around 8–10 hours,” she says.
Dr Anshita Pahwa, General Practitioner (Paediatrics) at Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem, suggests a gradual approach to help children move from holiday schedules to school routines.
“A holistic approach is to treat the last few weeks of summer as a gradual transition rather than a sudden reset. Children do not need a perfect routine on day one. They need predictable sleep, movement, nutrition, emotional preparation, and manageable screen habits.”
Trying to make too many changes at once can also make the transition harder.
“Some common parental mistakes include overloading children with academic preparation, trying to fi x everything in the final 48 hours, using punishment as the main strategy, and comparing children with siblings or classmates,” says Pahwa, adding, “Gradual adjustments and positive reinforcement are generally more effective, and every child develops and adapts at their own pace.”
Other daily habits also need to fall back into place. Physical activity should be brought back into the daily routine. Outdoor play, walking, cycling and sports can help children readjust, while regular mealtimes and nutritious breakfast can provide structure to the school day.
Not every back-to-school problem is physical. Anxiety and stress can show up in ways parents may not immediately associate with emotional concerns.
Dr Siddharth Arora, Specialist Paediatrician at Medcare Women & Children Hospital, says, “Children don’t always express anxiety with words. Instead, it may appear as tummy aches, headaches, irritability, changes in sleep, clinginess, or reluctance to return to school.”
Parents should pay attention to changes in behaviour and create space for children to talk about concerns related to school, friendships, teachers or academic expectations.
Dr Arora adds, “They must create opportunities for open conversations without judgement and pay attention to behavioural changes rather than assuming a child is simply being diffi cult.”
Other signs may also be easy to overlook. Dr Sivaramakrishnan T, Specialist Paediatrics, Aster Clinic, Qusais (Damascus Street), says frequent headaches or stomach aches, withdrawal, excessive tiredness, difficulty concentrating and sleep disturbances can signal underlying stress or anxiety.
“If these diffi culties persist or begin affecting the child’s daily functioning, school performance or relationships, it is important to seek professional assessment early.”
Changes in concentration may also be part of the adjustment. Dr Pahwa advises parents to allow children time to move from holiday schedules back into a structured school routine. “After weeks of irregular schedules and increased screen time, it is common for children to struggle with concentration initially. Before assuming a child has an attention disorder, parents should discuss persistent symptoms with a paediatrician.”
Once school starts, consistency matters more than trying to make every day perfect.
Dr Danny Alsalloum, Specialist Paediatrician at Medcare Women & Children Hospital, says healthy habits directly support learning and well-being.
“Healthy habits are the foundation of academic success. Sleep is one of the most powerful tools for improving memory, concentration, emotional regulation, and learning. Good nutrition fuels brain development, while daily physical activity supports both physical and mental health.”
Screen time also needs sensible limits, particularly before bedtime. “Equally important are simple family routines, such as eating meals together, maintaining consistent bedtimes, and spending quality time talking about the day,” adds Dr Alsalloum.
Dr Sivaramakrishnan recommends focusing on the basics. “For the greatest impact, parents should focus fi rst on consistent sleep, balanced nutrition, daily physical activity, healthy screen habits and open family communication.”