Back-to-school illnesses: How UAE parents can keep common infections at bay

UAE specialists explain the illnesses children may face after returning to classrooms
Dubai: The return to school can bring more than new uniforms, school bags, and early mornings. For many UAE families, the first few weeks of the academic year can also mean dealing with coughs, colds, fevers, and stomach bugs.
Health experts say the increase in childhood illnesses is not surprising. After a long break, children are once again spending extended periods together in classrooms and other shared environments, providing more opportunities for infections to circulate.
While most illnesses are minor, doctors have noted that parents should know what they can do at home, when a child should miss school, and which symptoms require medical attention.
Dr. Nitesh Sadhwani, specialist paediatrician at Aster Clinic, has bared that the first few weeks of school often bring a familiar pattern of childhood illnesses.
“Colds, sore throats, coughs, viral fevers, and stomach infections are among the most common illnesses we see,” Sadhwani told Gulf News.
The reason has been the increased contact between children after the summer break.
“Children are suddenly spending time in close contact with other children, sharing spaces, toys, and sometimes food, so infections can spread quite efficiently.”
Parents can reduce transmission by encouraging regular handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding shared bottles and utensils, maintaining good ventilation, and keeping children home when they are genuinely unwell.
Keeping recommended vaccinations up to date has also been an important part of prevention.
Similarly, Dr. Ensiyeh Rahimi, specialist in infectious diseases at Laser Medical Centre, has mentioned that parents may see a broader range of contagious illnesses once children return to school.
“After the first week back at school, we commonly see an increase in viral respiratory infections including colds, sore throat, cough, and fever,” shared Rahimi.
Children may also develop gastrointestinal infections, conjunctivitis, and other contagious childhood infections.
Parents should be attentive to symptoms that indicate a child may need medical assessment. Persistent or high fever, worsening symptoms, dehydration, an unusual rash, or marked lethargy should prompt parents to seek medical advice.
Certain symptoms require urgent attention, including difficulty breathing, bluish lips, seizures, confusion, or difficulty waking the child.
“Don’t panic over every minor infection, but don’t ignore persistent or worsening symptoms.”
According to Dr. Maha Samy Soliman, specialist in paediatrics at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, parents should resist the temptation to rely on a particular food, vitamin, or supplement to strengthen their child's immunity.
“A child’s immune system is supported by the basics of healthy living rather than by any single food or supplement,” explained Soliman.
She has recommended a varied diet containing fruits and vegetables, whole grains, protein, and healthy fats to provide the nutrients children need for normal growth and immune function.
Sleep has been equally important, with children needing adequate, age-appropriate sleep to support physical development, concentration, and overall wellbeing. Regular physical activity, time outdoors, and good hydration should also form part of a child's routine.
Soliman has stressed that exposure to germs is an inevitable part of childhood, but the objective is to establish healthy routines that support the body's natural defences.
“This is a normal part of childhood, and it is not realistic or necessary to try to eliminate every exposure.”
On the other hand, Dr, Sathya Saleen, specialist paediatrician at Prime Medical Centre, has highlighted that parents can use the return to school as an opportunity to reinforce habits children can practise independently.
He has emphasised the importance of hand hygiene, particularly before eating and after using the toilet, as well as teaching children not to frequently touch their eyes, nose, and mouth.
Moreover, children should learn to cough and sneeze into their elbows rather than their hands. Parents should ensure children receive recommended vaccines and, where advised, the annual influenza vaccine.
“Stress management especially if they are going to a new school as stress can reduce the immunity,” added Saleen.
Meanwhile, Dr. Sundus Khuder, consultant paediatrician at RAK Hospital, has pointed out that parents should use a child's ability to function normally as an important guide when deciding whether they are fit to attend school.
A child should generally stay home if they have had a fever within the previous 24 hours, have recently experienced vomiting or diarrhoea, or are not well enough to participate in normal school activities.
Additionally, parents should also follow their school's specific illness and return-to-school requirements.
“Healthy children who eat a balanced diet generally do not need vitamin or mineral supplements simply to strengthen their immunity,” stated Khuder.
Parents should seek medical advice if symptoms are severe, persistent, worsening or significantly affecting a child's daily activity.
Urgent medical attention is needed if a child develops significant dehydration, an altered level of consciousness, severe or persistent pain, difficulty breathing, or appears seriously unwell.
For parents, the return to school does not have to mean constantly worrying about illness. Children will inevitably encounter infections, but sensible precautions and awareness of symptoms can help families navigate the school year with greater confidence.