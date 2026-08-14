UAE back-to-school checklist: The vaccines parents should check now

Families urged to review immunisation records, rebuild healthy routines after summer break
Dubai: With the new school year approaching, parents across the UAE are being urged to make children’s preventive health a priority, starting with a review of routine vaccinations and any booster doses due for their age.
Health experts say the weeks before school begins are also an opportunity for families to reset sleep schedules, encourage physical activity, restore healthy eating habits, and check how children are feeling about returning to the classroom.
Dr. Shereena Khamis Al Mazrouei, department manager of health promotion and public health programme at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, has noted that parents have an important role in ensuring children’s vaccinations remain up to date as they prepare to return to school.
“The start of a new school year brings renewed focus on children’s health and wellbeing,” Al Mazrouei told Gulf News, adding that children are more likely to encounter common infections once they return to classrooms.
Parents should review routine immunisations and any age-appropriate booster doses to help maintain protection in line with school health requirements.
With influenza season approaching, Al Mazrouei has encouraged families to consider the seasonal flu vaccine as an additional layer of protection during the academic year.
But she has stressed that vaccination is only one element of a child’s overall health.
“A child's immunity and overall health are shaped by a multitude of factors, including healthy eating, regular physical activity, quality sleep, and good mental wellbeing.”
The period after the summer holiday is a useful time to gradually restore routines that may have been disrupted by travel.
Parents can begin moving bedtimes back towards the school schedule, ensure meals are balanced, and practise children to stay active. Al Mazrouei has advised parents to talk openly with children about returning to school, giving them an opportunity to discuss any worries or excitement.
Dr. Vishrut Singh, specialist paediatrics at Aster Clinic, has advised parents to take a closer look at specific vaccines rather than simply assuming their child’s record is complete.
He has recommended checking the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) schedule, Dtap/Tdap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) boosters and, for older students, meningococcal vaccination status.
Singh has highlighted that MMR deserves particular attention this year because measles cases have risen sharply worldwide in 2026.
If a child has received only one MMR dose, or is due for a second dose, parents should speak to their paediatrician about completing the schedule. Ideally, the vaccination should be completed at least two weeks before school starts to allow immunity time to build.
“I’d also encourage parents to check varicella (chickenpox) status, since it is also a commonly missed dose in children who received part of their vaccination schedule outside the UAE,” shared Singh.
According to Dr. Riham Ismail, specialist paediatrics at Medcare Women and Children Hospital, the health review for children who travelled should take into account the destination, length of stay, and specific health risks associated with the area.
International travel can expose children to different environments and communities, and children may also miss scheduled vaccinations because travel disrupts their normal routine.
“If parents are unsure about their child’s vaccination status, they should consult their paediatrician, who can review the records and recommend any required vaccines or catch-up doses,” explained Ismail.
She has mentioned that keeping vaccinations current helps protect children as well as the wider school community, where pupils interact closely each day.
Moreover, she has advised families to maintain both digital and physical copies of vaccination records, particularly if they travel frequently or have recently moved.
Dr. Puneet Wadhwa, consultant paediatrician at Prime Hospital, has pointed out that seasonal influenza vaccination should also be considered as children head back to school.
He has revealed that this year’s flu vaccine is expected to become available shortly, possibly in the first week of September.
“The flu vaccine should be taken if it’s available before returning to school or at the start of school term,” stated Wadhwa.
Additionally, he has advised parents to arrange any outstanding routine vaccinations as soon as possible rather than postponing them until later in the academic year.
Wadhwa has emphasised that international travel can bring health risks beyond the routine vaccinations required for school. Depending on the destination, children may face exposure to infections such as dengue or malaria, which are not commonly found locally in the UAE.
Families travelling to certain destinations should seek advice on appropriate preventive measures, including yellow fever vaccination for relevant African destinations and malaria prophylaxis for countries where malaria is prevalent.
For parents, the final weeks of summer offer a practical window to prepare children for the academic year, not only by checking vaccination records, but also by restoring everyday routines.
A pre-school paediatric visit can help identify outstanding vaccinations and address any health concerns, while families can use the remaining holiday period to gradually return to regular bedtimes, balanced meals, and daily activity.
For children who have travelled, parents should also review their vaccination records and seek destination-specific advice where necessary.
The overall message from UAE health experts is that school preparation goes beyond buying uniforms and stationery. A timely vaccination check, healthy routines, and attention to children’s physical and emotional wellbeing can help them start the new academic year better prepared.