Back-to-School with Aster: Simple health tips for children’s well-being

“If you notice significant or persistent changes in your child’s mood, sleep, appetite, energy, growth, or behaviour, or if your teenager seems to be struggling emotionally, do not hesitate to seek advice from your paediatrician for their professional assessment, evaluation and appropriate advice along with the timely treatment," says Dr Sudha Rao, Specialist Paediatrician, Aster Clinic, Jaddaf. "Even if the parents may not always have all the answers, being available to listen, reassure, and seek help when needed can make a lasting difference. Many a times it is not just the answer but providing them a safe space to listen and ask their questions matter the most”.