Back-to-School with Aster: Simple health tips for children’s well-being

Healthy habits and timely check-ups to help children thrive in class and beyond
The new school year brings fresh beginnings - new classrooms, new friends, new lessons and plenty of excitement. For parents, it also means getting children back into routines that may have taken a back seat during the holidays. While school bags, uniforms and books are on every parent’s checklist, there is one more thing worth preparing for: their overall health and well-being.
From sleep and nutrition to vision, oral health, growth and the changes that come with adolescence, a few simple health checks and healthy habits can help children start the school year feeling their best. Because being ready for school is about more than having the right stationery. It is about being ready to learn, play, grow and thrive.
The transition from holidays to school can take some adjustment. Early mornings, busy schedules, packed lunches and a more structured routine all return at once. This is a good time for parents to reset some of the everyday habits that may have become relaxed during the holidays - regular bedtimes, balanced meals, outdoor play, hydration and good hygiene.
“Starting a new school year is about more than new books and uniforms. It is also an opportunity to reset healthy routines. Adequate sleep, balanced nutrition, regular physical activity and good hydration can help children stay energetic, focused and ready to learn throughout the school day,” says Dr Vasanth Kumar Ramamoorthy, Specialist Paediatrician, Aster Clinic, Al Wasl Village, Qusais. A little preparation can go a long way in helping children ease back into the rhythm of school.
Growing children have different nutritional needs at different stages of life. While some children may be picky eaters or struggle to gain weight, others may experience changes in weight due to lifestyle and eating habits. Instead of comparing children with others, it is important to focus on their individual growth, development and overall well-being.
“A nutritious breakfast, balanced meals and healthier snacks can support children through long school days, while regular movement and outdoor play can help them stay active," says Dr Sameeha Moorkath, Specialist Paediatrician, Aster Clinic, International City. "Parents may also find it helpful to pay attention to changes in appetite, energy levels or growth patterns and discuss any concerns with a healthcare professional”.
Vision plays an important role in how children learn and participate in the classroom. However, children may not always realise that their vision has changed. Sitting too close to screens, squinting, holding books very close or struggling to see distant objects may be signs worth paying attention to.
“Children may not always complain about vision problems. Regular eye checks and early attention to any concerns can help support their visual needs as they learn and grow,” says Dr Anchitha Meenu, Specialist Opthalmologist, Aster Clinic, Qusais.
As children head back to the classroom, ensuring they can see clearly is one simple but important part of being schoolready.
Busy mornings and changing routines can make oral health habits easy to overlook. School days also mean packed lunches, frequent snacks and treats - which makes good dental hygiene especially important. Brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, flossing daily, and choosing healthy snacks and drinks are simple habits that go a long way in maintaining good oral health.
“Back-to-school is also a good time to schedule a dental check-up. Regular visits help identify concerns early, before they become bigger problems, and keep your child’s oral health on track,” says Dr Aishwarya Shetty, Specialist Paediatric Dentist, Aster Clinic, Business Bay, JLT, SZR & Arabian Ranches.
The teenage years bring significant physical, hormonal and emotional changes. Changes in growth, weight, height, skin, sleep, appetite and energy levels are all part of a period where children are growing rapidly.
For parents, it is important to keep their communication with the teenagers open and supportive. It is crucial to create an environment where teenagers feel comfortable discussing what they are experiencing.
Teenagers need to know that they can talk about their changing bodies, emotions, friendships, school pressures, and worries without fear of judgment. A new school year can be a good opportunity to check in – not only about academics and friendships, but also about how your child is feeling.
Sometimes, asking “How are you?” can be just as important as asking “How was your school today?” Parents should also remember that every teenager develops at their own pace. Instead of comparing a child with their peers, parents are suggested to focus on their child’s individual growth and overall well-being.
“If you notice significant or persistent changes in your child’s mood, sleep, appetite, energy, growth, or behaviour, or if your teenager seems to be struggling emotionally, do not hesitate to seek advice from your paediatrician for their professional assessment, evaluation and appropriate advice along with the timely treatment," says Dr Sudha Rao, Specialist Paediatrician, Aster Clinic, Jaddaf. "Even if the parents may not always have all the answers, being available to listen, reassure, and seek help when needed can make a lasting difference. Many a times it is not just the answer but providing them a safe space to listen and ask their questions matter the most”.
A healthier school routine does not have to be complicated. Start with the basics:
Getting enough sleep
Eating balanced meals
Drinking enough water
Staying physically active
Maintaining good hygiene
Taking regular breaks from screens
Brushing and caring for their teeth
Paying attention to changes in growth, vision or overall wellbeing
These everyday habits can make a meaningful difference to how children feel through the school year.