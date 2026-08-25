School starts soon: What vaccines UAE parents should check before children return to class

Parents urged to review children’s vaccination records, catch up on missed doses
Dubai: As schools across the UAE prepare to reopen next week, parents are being urged to make vaccination checks a priority before children return to the classroom.
Dr. Shereena Khamis Al Mazrouei, department manager of health promotion and public health programme at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, has noted that parents have an important role in ensuring children’s vaccinations remain up to date.
“The start of a new school year brings renewed focus on children’s health and wellbeing,” Al Mazrouei told Gulf News, adding that children are more likely to encounter common infections once they return to classrooms.
Parents should review routine immunisations and check whether their children are due any age-appropriate booster doses, helping maintain protection in line with school health requirements.
Dr. Vishrut Singh, specialist paediatrics at Aster Clinic, has advised parents to look at specific vaccines rather than simply assuming their child’s vaccination record is complete.
He has recommended checking the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) schedule, DTap/Tdap (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis) boosters and, for older students, meningococcal vaccination status.
Singh has bared that MMR deserves particular attention this year because measles cases have risen sharply worldwide in 2026.
If a child has received only one MMR dose, or is due for a second, parents should speak to their paediatrician about completing the schedule. Ideally, vaccination should be completed at least two weeks before school starts to allow immunity time to build.
“I’d also encourage parents to check varicella (chickenpox) status, since it is also a commonly missed dose in children who received part of their vaccination schedule outside the UAE,” shared Singh.
According to Dr. Puneet Wadhwa, consultant paediatrician at Prime Hospital, the seasonal influenza vaccination should also be considered as children head back to school.
He has mentioned that this year’s flu vaccine is expected to become available shortly, possibly in the first week of September.
“The flu vaccine should be taken if it’s available before returning to school or at the start of school term,” stated Wadhwa.
Families travelling to certain destinations should seek medical advice on appropriate preventive measures, including yellow fever vaccination for relevant African destinations and malaria prophylaxis for countries where malaria is prevalent.
Moreover, he has advised parents to arrange any outstanding routine vaccinations as soon as possible rather than postponing them until later in the academic year.
Families whose children have travelled internationally during the summer should take additional precautions.
Dr. Riham Ismail, specialist paediatrics at Medcare Women and Children Hospital, has highlighted that the health review for children who travelled should take into account the destination, length of stay, and specific health risks associated with the area.
International travel can expose children to different environments and communities, while disrupted routines may also mean scheduled vaccinations have been missed.
“If parents are unsure about their child’s vaccination status, they should consult their paediatrician, who can review the records and recommend any required vaccines or catch-up doses,” explained Ismail.
Additionally, she has advised families to maintain both digital and physical copies of vaccination records, particularly if they travel frequently or have recently moved.
Doctors have stressed that vaccination is one element of a child’s overall health and wellbeing. The final weeks of the summer holiday can be used to gradually restore routines that may have been disrupted by travel.
Parents can begin moving bedtimes back towards the school schedule, ensure meals are balanced, and encourage children to stay active. Mental wellbeing should also be part of the back-to-school preparation.
The overall message from UAE health experts is that school preparation goes beyond buying uniforms and stationery. Checking vaccinations in advance, restoring healthy routines, and paying attention to children’s physical and emotional wellbeing can help them start the new academic year better prepared.