Ready for school: How UAE families prepare for the new academic year

UAE families say preparing early helps make a smoother transition to classroom life
Dubai: For many UAE families, getting ready for a new school year goes beyond buying stationery and uniforms.
Parents have been budgeting for fees, arranging transport, checking school requirements, and helping children transition from relaxed holiday schedules to earlier mornings and structured days.
For some, the preparation starts weeks in advance. For others, it is about making sure children return to school with the right mindset, ready to learn, make friends, and take on a new academic year.
For Janice Lois Delos Santos, whose children are entering Grade 9 and Grade 4, financial planning has been at the heart of the back-to-school preparations.
Her family saves almost 80 percent of their salary ahead of the new academic year, particularly because they do not have credit cards to rely on.
To build up that fund, the family has cut down on non-essential spending before school starts, avoiding unnecessary shopping, mall visits, dining out, and hotel stays.
The biggest expenses have been planned for in advance, particularly enrolment and school bus fees.
“We make sure that we have saved enough money for them,” Delos Santos told Gulf News.
The family has taken a practical approach to school supplies. Instead of buying stationery before knowing exactly what is required, they wait for the school's official checklist.
“We prepare the children by organising their old school books and notebooks. We keep them in the cabinet so they can still be used as references when needed.”
For the children, the main new purchases are usually food containers and water jugs. Preparation has also included getting the children mentally and emotionally ready for another school year.
Before classes resume, Delos Santos makes sure their sleeping schedule is brought back to normal so they can wake up early and arrive at school on time.
“We also remind them about the importance of doing good gestures, being kind to others, and avoiding bad behaviour in school. We encourage them to continue doing their best and to treat their teachers and classmates with respect.
After the school year ends, the family often allows the children to travel as a way of rewarding them for hard work, especially when they achieve good grades or receive school recognition.
According to Mariya Mukhtar, whose daughter is entering Year 2, the key is to avoid leaving everything until the final days of the holidays.
Her family starts planning several weeks ahead, setting aside money for fees, uniforms, books, stationery, and other school-related expenses.
They also check what has already been at home before buying anything new. The family's shopping list typically includes uniforms, shoes, a school bag, stationery, books, and lunch boxes.
“We go through what she already has since kids grow out of shoes and uniforms faster than you would expect, sometimes within just one term,” shared Mukhtar.
Mukhtar makes the preparation part of the excitement by allowing her daughter to choose some items, such as stationery or a water bottle.
“It's a small thing but it gets her genuinely excited about going back rather than dreading it.”
Moreover, the practical details are handled early. The family arranges school transport and checks that documents and medical forms are up to date.
A week before school starts, Mukhtar begins shifting her daughter's routine back towards school hours. Sleep is adjusted first, followed by short morning sessions of reading or revision lasting around 30 to 40 minutes.
The sessions are intentionally light, allowing her daughter to get used to learning again without making the final days of the holidays feel like school has already started.
“We also try to talk to her about what she's looking forward to, whether it's seeing her friends again or a new class activity, just to keep the mood positive.”
Meanwhile, Shiela May Nanquil, whose son is entering Grade 2, back-to-school preparation has combined financial planning, organisation, and emotional support.
She has allocated money for tuition, transportation, school supplies, and other school expenses, while also checking her son's requirements and getting his belongings and uniforms organised.
At home, the family gradually returns to a consistent bedtime and morning routine before classes begin.
She believes children need encouragement as they approach a new academic year. She reminds her son to be confident, responsible, and excited to learn.
“I also remind him that it’s okay to make mistakes because every challenge is an opportunity to learn and grow,” said Nanquil.
Her approach puts the emphasis not only on being prepared for the first day, but on developing the confidence children need throughout the school year.
While families have different approaches, their preparations share a common thread which is starting early. The result is less pressure when school begins.
With fees planned, supplies organised, routines reset, and children reassured about what lies ahead, families can approach the new academic year with fewer last-minute surprises and children can return to the classroom feeling ready for a fresh start.