Abu Dhabi holiday homes must now display licence numbers on online listings

New rules widen operator eligibility and require valid licence numbers on digital listings
Dubai: Holiday homes in Abu Dhabi can no longer be advertised on websites or digital platforms without a valid Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi licence, under updated regulations covering the sector.
The licence number must also be displayed on the property’s listing page, giving guests greater visibility over whether a holiday home is operating within the emirate’s regulatory framework.
The amended rules also widen the group of people and entities eligible to operate holiday homes.
Individual owners, joint owners, legal entities, tenants and people authorised by the owner can now qualify as licensed operators, subject to conditions set by DCT Abu Dhabi.
The updated framework consolidates requirements covering eligibility, licensing, operational obligations, inspections and compliance.
DCT Abu Dhabi announced the amended regulations during Arabian Travel Market 2026, with the changes aimed at providing greater clarity for operators while increasing transparency across digital listings.
The holiday home sector is an increasingly important part of Abu Dhabi’s evolving tourism landscape, responding to changing traveller preferences while broadening the emirate’s accommodation offering. These updated regulations strengthen the sector’s governance framework, enhance transparency and encourage responsible market participation, while safeguarding the high standards of quality and guest experience that define Abu Dhabi as a destination. By providing greater clarity for operators and confidence for visitors and investors, we are creating the conditions for sustainable growth, continued investment and innovation across the emirate’s tourism sector.Hamad Mohammed Sudain, Executive Director of Support Services at DCT Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi ended 2025 with 4,771 eligible holiday home units after supply increased 77% from a year earlier, with more than 2,000 properties added during the year.
Guest volumes also rose 77% to slightly more than 335,000.
Domestic guest numbers increased 114% to 82,900, while international visitor numbers rose 68% to 252,500.
Average daily revenue increased 28% to Dh1,887.
DCT Abu Dhabi first introduced regulations for holiday homes in 2020 and has since made periodic changes covering areas including the emirate’s tourism fee and data requirements within its licensing system.
The holiday homes platform was redesigned in late 2025 to simplify applications, speed up permit issuance, strengthen inspection functions and provide more transparent compliance management tools.