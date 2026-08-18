GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi launches Visitor Experience Awards to recognise tourism excellence

More than 400 tourism and cultural organisations invited to take part

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi Visitor Experience Awards
Abu Dhabi Visitor Experience Awards
Supplied

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched its first Visitor Experience Awards, recognising organisations and frontline professionals who help deliver high-quality experiences to visitors across the emirate.

More than 400 tourism and cultural organisations have been invited to participate in the inaugural edition, which will become an annual programme aimed at improving service standards and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourism destination.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Led by DCT Abu Dhabi’s Visitor Experience (VX) function, the awards include eight categories covering businesses and frontline teams.

The programme will recognise achievements while encouraging organisations to improve accessibility, introduce new ideas and continuously develop the services offered to visitors.

Two award streams

The awards are divided into two main streams:

The Business Awards will recognise organisations that demonstrate strong performance across key areas of visitor experience, while the Frontliner Awards will celebrate employees who interact directly with visitors and help create memorable experiences.

A total of 24 winners will be announced during a gala ceremony attended by tourism leaders and industry representatives later this year.

Submissions will be assessed by an independent judging panel made up of leaders and experts from Abu Dhabi’s public and private sectors.

The panel will include expertise across tourism, hospitality, culture, customer experience, innovation, accessibility and service excellence.

Improving visitor journey

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said visitor experience plays an important role in how travellers view a destination and whether they choose to recommend or return to it.

“Through the Visitor Experience Awards, we are recognising the organisations and frontline professionals setting the benchmark for excellence while inspiring continuous improvement across the sector,” he said.

“By celebrating innovation, accessibility and outstanding service, we are strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination where exceptional visitor experiences are delivered consistently at every stage of the journey.”

The awards form part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s wider Visitor Experience programme, which aims to build a culture of service excellence across the emirate’s tourism sector.

The programme also includes the recently launched Visitor Experience Guidelines and VX Academy, which provide further support to tourism organisations and professionals.

Together, the initiatives aim to ensure visitors receive smooth, authentic and memorable experiences throughout their time in Abu Dhabi, from their first interaction with the destination to the end of their journey.

Ali Al HammadiReporter

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Students in chef uniforms sit in a classroom on the sidelines of a ministerial visit to the Ferrandi-Paris gastronomy and hospitality trade school, as part of the Tourism Careers Week (Semaine des metiers du tourisme), in Paris, on March 17, 2025.

Hospitality education must move beyond the classroom

4m read
Indian passport holders travelling from India can receive a complimentary UAE entry visa when booking a minimum three-night stay in Abu Dhabi through participating travel partners under a new programme running until October 31.

Abu Dhabi offers free UAE visas to Indian tourists

2m read
The subterranean tomb chamber served as a communal burial site for hundreds of individuals over at least a 1,000 years.

Abu Dhabi discovers rare 4,000-year-old communal tomb

2m read
9 UAE mega projects that will reshape your daily life

9 UAE mega projects that will reshape your daily life

8m read