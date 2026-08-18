Abu Dhabi launches Visitor Experience Awards to recognise tourism excellence

24 winners will be announced at a ceremony attended by tourism leaders later this year
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched its first Visitor Experience Awards, recognising organisations and frontline professionals who help deliver high-quality experiences to visitors across the emirate.
More than 400 tourism and cultural organisations invited to take part, with 24 winners to be announced later this year
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched its first Visitor Experience Awards, recognising organisations and frontline professionals who help deliver high-quality experiences to visitors across the emirate.
More than 400 tourism and cultural organisations have been invited to participate in the inaugural edition, which will become an annual programme aimed at improving service standards and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourism destination.
Led by DCT Abu Dhabi’s Visitor Experience (VX) function, the awards include eight categories covering businesses and frontline teams.
The programme will recognise achievements while encouraging organisations to improve accessibility, introduce new ideas and continuously develop the services offered to visitors.
The awards are divided into two main streams.
The Business Awards will recognise organisations that demonstrate strong performance across key areas of visitor experience, while the Frontliner Awards will celebrate employees who interact directly with visitors and help create memorable experiences.
A total of 24 winners will be announced during a gala ceremony attended by tourism leaders and industry representatives later this year.
Submissions will be assessed by an independent judging panel made up of leaders and experts from Abu Dhabi’s public and private sectors.
The panel will include expertise across tourism, hospitality, culture, customer experience, innovation, accessibility and service excellence.
Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said visitor experience plays an important role in how travellers view a destination and whether they choose to recommend or return to it.
“Through the Visitor Experience Awards, we are recognising the organisations and frontline professionals setting the benchmark for excellence while inspiring continuous improvement across the sector,” he said.
“By celebrating innovation, accessibility and outstanding service, we are strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination where exceptional visitor experiences are delivered consistently at every stage of the journey.”
The awards form part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s wider Visitor Experience programme, which aims to build a culture of service excellence across the emirate’s tourism sector.
The programme also includes the recently launched Visitor Experience Guidelines and VX Academy, which provide further support to tourism organisations and professionals.
Together, the initiatives aim to ensure visitors receive smooth, authentic and memorable experiences throughout their time in Abu Dhabi, from their first interaction with the destination to the end of their journey.