Abu Dhabi hotels must meet new healthy menu rules from October 1

Hotels must offer healthy adult choices, while half of children’s menus must comply
Dubai: Hotels and tourism-licensed food outlets across Abu Dhabi will face full enforcement of new healthy dining requirements from October 1, including mandatory healthier choices across adult menus and stricter nutritional standards for children’s meals.
The rules require hotel restaurants and food and beverage outlets operating under a Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi tourism licence to offer at least one healthy option in every adult menu category, including appetisers, main courses, side dishes and desserts.
At least 50% of all children’s menu items must also meet approved healthy nutritional standards.
The dishes can be identified through SEHHI, Abu Dhabi’s approved nutritional classification developed by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.
A second policy requires establishments to offer low-sodium salt as the default table option in place of standard salt.
DCT Abu Dhabi said the measure is intended to reduce sodium intake and support heart health.
Evidence cited alongside the initiative from a study involving nearly 21,000 people found that switching to low-sodium salt was associated with 14% fewer strokes, 13% fewer major cardiovascular events and 12% fewer premature deaths.
Both policies took effect on July 1, with hospitality businesses given a three-month implementation period before full compliance and enforcement begins on October 1.
The requirements form part of a broader collaboration between DCT Abu Dhabi and Healthy Living, Abu Dhabi’s government-led movement focused on supporting longer and healthier lives.
The two organisations have signed an agreement to develop further health-focused measures across the emirate’s tourism and hospitality sectors.
Their work will include developing policies and guidance, engaging hotels, restaurants and tourism operators, and using research to identify, test and expand initiatives across the sector.
Abu Dhabi’s hospitality sector serves millions of meals each year to residents, families and visitors, placing hotels and restaurants at the centre of the initiative.
DCT Abu Dhabi and Healthy Living said they will continue working with hospitality-sector partners to identify additional measures, test new approaches and expand initiatives aimed at improving health and wellbeing for residents and visitors.