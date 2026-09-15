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Abu Dhabi cuts holiday home approval times with upgraded licensing system

New digital system simplifies licensing, compliance and revenue management for operators

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Abu dhabi skyline
Abu dhabi skyline
AFP

Dubai: Holiday homeowners and operators in Abu Dhabi will face a simpler licensing process after the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi upgraded the emirate’s regulatory system for the sector.

The changes are designed to reduce approval times, simplify licensing procedures and give owners and operators access to a more flexible digital platform.

The system also improves regulatory compliance, revenue management for holiday homes and integration with government entities.

Faster licensing process

DCT Abu Dhabi said the latest changes build on improvements introduced in 2024, when the holiday home licensing platform was integrated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the self-inspection system.

Those changes reduced permit issuance times to under six hours.

The upgraded system adds further tools for monitoring, inspections and compliance tracking, giving operators a clearer way to meet regulatory requirements and maintain required quality and safety standards.

These advances further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a world-class tourism destination. The current improvements reflect our ongoing commitment to digital transformation and honour DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment under Tourism Strategy 2030 to further enhance the holiday home segment to diversify accommodation options.
Hamad Mohammed Alsudain, Acting Executive Director of Support Services at DCT Abu Dhabi

Compliance and data protection

The updated platform is also intended to improve how holiday home revenue is managed and strengthen coordination with government entities.

DCT Abu Dhabi said the system complies with required data protection policies, with sensitive information managed and stored in line with security and integrity requirements.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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