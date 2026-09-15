Abu Dhabi launches new guide to explore more than 200 islands

New digital guide maps islands, water sports, operators and visitor access
Dubai: Visitors looking to explore Abu Dhabi by sea can now use a new digital guide covering the emirate’s more than 200 islands, water sports, marine environments and licensed operators.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has launched the Abu Dhabi Islands and Water Sports Guide, bringing together itineraries, activity recommendations, operator listings, marine protected area information and an interactive map in one platform.
The guide was launched alongside DCT Abu Dhabi’s participation in Arabian Travel Market 2026 and is intended to make it easier for visitors to plan sailing trips, island-hopping experiences, kayaking excursions and other coastal activities.
A key part of the guide is information on where visitors can go and which locations have restrictions.
Islands are categorised as highly recommended, accessible, limited access, marine protected areas, privately owned or locations with no visitor access.
The platform also includes coastal guidance and information intended to help visitors understand Abu Dhabi’s marine landscape before planning a trip.
Visitors can use the guide to find experiences including sailing, island hopping and kayaking through mangrove ecosystems, while also connecting directly with licensed operators.
"Our ancestors were sailors, and the sun, sand and sea have always been central to Abu Dhabi’s identity," said Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi. "With the launch of the Abu Dhabi Islands and Water Sports Guide, we are inviting sea and water enthusiasts to experience the beauty of our waters while equipping them with the knowledge to explore safely and responsibly. In doing so, we honour our maritime heritage in a way that is authentic and sustainable."
The guide forms part of Abu Dhabi’s wider effort to expand outdoor, nature-based and coastal tourism experiences.
Tourism Strategy 2030 targets 39.3 million visitors annually by 2030, alongside 178,000 new tourism jobs and an increase in the sector’s contribution to Abu Dhabi’s economy to Dh90 billion.
DCT Abu Dhabi said the new platform will also highlight lesser-known destinations and expand access to outdoor experiences, while supporting efforts to encourage longer stays and repeat visits.
The guide was developed with the Department of Government Enablement, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Department of Economic Development, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Maritime.
It is available on the Experience Abu Dhabi website under Plan Your Trip and Islands and Water Sports Guide.