GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

Abu Dhabi rolls out hotel refurbishment scheme in Al Ain

Hotel owners can get up to 12% rebate as tourism in Al Ain continues to grow

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Al Ain Region welcomed 473,077 guests in 2025, an increase of more than 9% year-on-year.
Al Ain Region welcomed 473,077 guests in 2025, an increase of more than 9% year-on-year.
Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Hotel owners in Al Ain are being offered financial incentives to upgrade their properties, as authorities step up efforts to boost the region’s appeal as a tourist destination.

The scheme, launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, aims to improve the quality of hotel accommodation and enhance the overall visitor experience.

Under the initiative, eligible hotel owners can receive a capital expenditure rebate of up to 12 per cent on investments.

An additional 5 per cent premium rebate is available for upgrades such as converting unbranded hotels into branded ones, increasing star ratings, or renovating heritage properties. The rebates will be paid after renovation work is completed.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Why it matters

The move comes amid strong tourism growth in Al Ain.

The region welcomed 473,077 guests in 2025, marking an increase of more than 9 per cent year-on-year. Revenue per available room reached Dh204, up 17 per cent, while occupancy stood at 66 per cent, up more than 9 per cent.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said the initiative reflects efforts to preserve Al Ain’s cultural identity while raising hospitality standards.

He added that the scheme is designed to attract a wider range of visitors seeking cultural, wellness and adventure experiences, supported by improved hotel infrastructure.

Al Ain is home to several UNESCO World Heritage sites, including oases, archaeological parks and historic forts, making it central to the emirate’s cultural tourism strategy.

Al Ain is positioned as a nature, heritage and wellness destination, attracting families, regional visitors and those seeking slower, experience-led travel.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
al ainAbu Dhabi tourism

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Authorities dismiss rumours of UAE movement limits

UAE denies reports of capital movement restrictions

1m read
Abu Dhabi tourism thrives despite global challenges

Hotels and attractions in Abu Dhabi fully operational

2m read
Abu Dhabi moves to protect stranded hotel guests.

Stranded in Abu Dhabi? Government to pay hotel bill

2m read
Eligible employees can receive up to 60 per cent of their average basic salary over the six months prior to unemployment.

UAE: 90% workers now covered by job loss insurance

2m read