Abu Dhabi rolls out hotel refurbishment scheme in Al Ain

Hotel owners can get up to 12% rebate as tourism in Al Ain continues to grow
Abu Dhabi: Hotel owners in Al Ain are being offered financial incentives to upgrade their properties, as authorities step up efforts to boost the region’s appeal as a tourist destination.
The scheme, launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, aims to improve the quality of hotel accommodation and enhance the overall visitor experience.
Under the initiative, eligible hotel owners can receive a capital expenditure rebate of up to 12 per cent on investments.
An additional 5 per cent premium rebate is available for upgrades such as converting unbranded hotels into branded ones, increasing star ratings, or renovating heritage properties. The rebates will be paid after renovation work is completed.
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The move comes amid strong tourism growth in Al Ain.
The region welcomed 473,077 guests in 2025, marking an increase of more than 9 per cent year-on-year. Revenue per available room reached Dh204, up 17 per cent, while occupancy stood at 66 per cent, up more than 9 per cent.
Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said the initiative reflects efforts to preserve Al Ain’s cultural identity while raising hospitality standards.
He added that the scheme is designed to attract a wider range of visitors seeking cultural, wellness and adventure experiences, supported by improved hotel infrastructure.
Al Ain is home to several UNESCO World Heritage sites, including oases, archaeological parks and historic forts, making it central to the emirate’s cultural tourism strategy.
Al Ain is positioned as a nature, heritage and wellness destination, attracting families, regional visitors and those seeking slower, experience-led travel.