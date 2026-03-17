UAE travel update: Etihad expands flights, GCAA reopens airspace after brief disruption

Emirates runs reduced schedule as UAE restores airspace operations
Dubai: Flights across the UAE resumed almost immediately after a brief airspace closure earlier in the day, as authorities moved swiftly to restore operations following heightened regional tensions.
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Air traffic operations have returned to normal across the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), following a temporary suspension earlier in the day.
Authorities said the closure was introduced as an exceptional precautionary measure to ensure the safety of flights and air crews.
The GCAA said the decision was taken after a comprehensive assessment of security and operational risks, in coordination with national and international authorities, adding that safety and the protection of the UAE’s sovereignty remain absolute priorities.
Operations resumed shortly after the disruption. Airlines have moved to restore services in phases, with schedules gradually returning as safety assessments allow. The reopening of airspace has enabled carriers to resume movement across key international and regional routes.
Etihad Airways
Etihad Airways is currently operating a limited commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and several global destinations, including London, Paris, Copenhagen, Milan, Chicago, Munich, Prague, Dublin, Manchester, Casablanca, Jeddah, Kochi, Manila, Bangkok, Kolkata and New York.
The airline said it is accommodating passengers with existing bookings on these flights as soon as possible, while also making tickets available for sale. “All other scheduled commercial services to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended. Additional destinations will be added and communicated as conditions permit,” Etihad clarified.
Emirates
Following the partial reopening of regional airspace, Emirates is operating a reduced flight schedule. The airline said it is working to rebook affected passengers on the next available flights and has urged customers to manage bookings online or through the Emirates app.
Passengers with cancelled connecting flights through Dubai have been advised not to travel to the airport.
Emirates said it continues to monitor the situation and will adjust its operational schedule accordingly, reiterating that the safety and security of passengers and crew remain its highest priority.
Data from Cirium shows that flight disruptions across the Middle East remain significant, even as recovery begins.
As of March 17, total cancellations since the start of the conflict stand at roughly 50 per cent of scheduled departing flights from the region.
On the same day, several airlines continued to face high cancellation rates, including Qatar Airways, Gulf Air and Kuwait Airways, while UAE carriers such as Emirates and flydubai reported comparatively lower levels of disruption.
The data also shows a gradual decline in cancellations over time, indicating a slow but steady recovery in operations.
Eighteen days into the conflict, the UAE’s aviation sector is showing signs of stabilisation. While disruptions persist and schedules remain limited, the swift reopening of airspace and the gradual return of flights point to a system adapting in real time.