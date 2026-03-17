UAE travel update: Etihad expands flights, GCAA reopens airspace after brief disruption

The GCAA said the decision was taken after a comprehensive assessment of security and operational risks, in coordination with national and international authorities, adding that safety and the protection of the UAE’s sovereignty remain absolute priorities.

Following the partial reopening of regional airspace, Emirates is operating a reduced flight schedule. The airline said it is working to rebook affected passengers on the next available flights and has urged customers to manage bookings online or through the Emirates app.

The airline said it is accommodating passengers with existing bookings on these flights as soon as possible, while also making tickets available for sale. “All other scheduled commercial services to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended. Additional destinations will be added and communicated as conditions permit,” Etihad clarified.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.