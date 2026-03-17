GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

UAE travel update: Etihad expands flights, GCAA reopens airspace after brief disruption

Emirates runs reduced schedule as UAE restores airspace operations

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Eighteen days into the conflict, the UAE’s aviation sector is showing signs of stabilisation, with operations continuing under close monitoring and coordination with multiple authorities.
Eighteen days into the conflict, the UAE’s aviation sector is showing signs of stabilisation, with operations continuing under close monitoring and coordination with multiple authorities.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Flights across the UAE resumed almost immediately after a brief airspace closure earlier in the day, as authorities moved swiftly to restore operations following heightened regional tensions.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Air traffic operations have returned to normal across the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), following a temporary suspension earlier in the day.

Authorities said the closure was introduced as an exceptional precautionary measure to ensure the safety of flights and air crews.

The GCAA said the decision was taken after a comprehensive assessment of security and operational risks, in coordination with national and international authorities, adding that safety and the protection of the UAE’s sovereignty remain absolute priorities.

Flights resume quickly as airlines restore operations

Operations resumed shortly after the disruption. Airlines have moved to restore services in phases, with schedules gradually returning as safety assessments allow. The reopening of airspace has enabled carriers to resume movement across key international and regional routes.

Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways is currently operating a limited commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and several global destinations, including London, Paris, Copenhagen, Milan, Chicago, Munich, Prague, Dublin, Manchester, Casablanca, Jeddah, Kochi, Manila, Bangkok, Kolkata and New York.

The airline said it is accommodating passengers with existing bookings on these flights as soon as possible, while also making tickets available for sale. “All other scheduled commercial services to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended. Additional destinations will be added and communicated as conditions permit,” Etihad clarified.

Emirates

Following the partial reopening of regional airspace, Emirates is operating a reduced flight schedule. The airline said it is working to rebook affected passengers on the next available flights and has urged customers to manage bookings online or through the Emirates app.

Passengers with cancelled connecting flights through Dubai have been advised not to travel to the airport.

Emirates said it continues to monitor the situation and will adjust its operational schedule accordingly, reiterating that the safety and security of passengers and crew remain its highest priority.

Disruptions persist across the wider region

Data from Cirium shows that flight disruptions across the Middle East remain significant, even as recovery begins.

As of March 17, total cancellations since the start of the conflict stand at roughly 50 per cent of scheduled departing flights from the region.

On the same day, several airlines continued to face high cancellation rates, including Qatar Airways, Gulf Air and Kuwait Airways, while UAE carriers such as Emirates and flydubai reported comparatively lower levels of disruption.

The data also shows a gradual decline in cancellations over time, indicating a slow but steady recovery in operations.

Eighteen days into the conflict, the UAE’s aviation sector is showing signs of stabilisation. While disruptions persist and schedules remain limited, the swift reopening of airspace and the gradual return of flights point to a system adapting in real time.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Etihad AirwaysUAE TravelEmirates airline

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Etihad Airways updates limited flight schedule from Abu Dhabi

UAE travel alert: Etihad updates March 16 schedule

2m read
UAE airlines warn travellers to verify bookings ahead of airport travel

Flying from UAE today? Check flight status and timings

3m read
How is Etihad keeping passengers safe? Can I change my booking without fees? Etihad answers FAQs

Flight delayed? Which routes affected? Etihad explains

3m read
Confirmed bookings only; refunds and alternative flights available for affected passengers

UAE flights today: Updated schedules, travel advisory

2m read