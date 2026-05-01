GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

GCAA joins elite group issuing aircraft modification STCs

GCAA becomes one of few authorities worldwide able to issue STC certifications

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
GCAA becomes one of the extremely few aviation authorities able to issue Supplemental Type Certificates, an advanced airworthiness function that enables certified modifications to aircraft.
GCAA becomes one of the extremely few aviation authorities able to issue Supplemental Type Certificates, an advanced airworthiness function that enables certified modifications to aircraft.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has issued a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) to Emirates Engineering, making it the first UAE-based entity to receive this certification, marking a major advancement in the nation's aviation regulatory capabilities.

With this milestone, the GCAA becomes one of the extremely few aviation authorities able to issue Supplemental Type Certificates, an advanced airworthiness function that enables certified modifications to aircraft, systems, and components in accordance with international safety standards.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

This achievement reflects the UAE's growing engineering ecosystem and the GCAA's commitment to strengthening national competencies, supporting local industry, and ensuring the highest levels of aviation safety and compliance.

Eng. Aqeel Al Zarooni, Assistant Director-General for Aviation Safety Affairs at the GCAA, stated, "The issuance of this STC demonstrates the maturity of the UAE's aviation regulatory framework and the technical capability of our local design organisations. This step enhances efficiency and reinforces the UAE's position as a regional leader in aviation safety and certification."

Ahmed Safa, Head of Engineering and MRO, Emirates, said, “Securing the first STC from GCAA, following our earlier certification as an Approved Design Organisation, is an important milestone for Emirates Engineering, showcasing the strength of our design capabilities and our ability to carry out aircraft modification.”

The issuance of this STC was made possible following the granting of Design Organisation Approval (DOA) STC privileges to Emirates in late 2025, the first time GCAA has conferred such a privilege upon a UAE-based organisation.

The GCAA continues to expand its oversight capabilities and collaborate with industry partners to elevate aviation safety, engineering excellence, and regulatory innovation across the region.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Qatari Emir, US President discuss deescalation, energy

Qatari Emir, US President discuss deescalation, energy

1m read
Citizenship overhaul expands ministerial powers while limiting court challenges

Kuwait overhauls citizenship rules—who is affected?

2m read
Qatar, France leaders discuss latest developments

Qatar, France leaders discuss latest developments

1m read
HMS Duncan, a Royal Navy Type 45 Daring-class air-defence destroyer warship, passes Royal Navy Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince of Wales (R) as it departs from HM Naval Base Portsmouth, on the south coast of England, on March 4, 2026.

UK advances plan to safeguard shipping in Hormuz

2m read