GCAA clarifies developments regarding Air Services Agreement with Algeria; confirms continued flights during legal notice period

It confirmed coordination is ongoing with all relevant entities through official channels

WAM
Following the notification from the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria concerning the cessation of the Air Services Agreement between the two countries, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) clarified that this measure falls within the mechanisms stipulated under international agreement frameworks and doesn't result in any immediate impact on air traffic operations.

The agreement, GCAA stressed, remains in force during the legally mandated notice period, and flight operations between the two countries will continue as normal.

The GCAA also confirmed that coordination is ongoing with all relevant entities through official channels, and that it is addressing these developments with responsibility and professionalism, in accordance with established legal and diplomatic frameworks.

