Dubai: Airlines across the UAE and wider Gulf are steadily rebuilding operations , with flights resuming almost immediately after recent disruptions, signalling early resilience in one of the world’s most connected aviation hubs. An extraordinary 1.4 million passengers have been served through the UAE’s airports since the beginning of March.

Around three weeks into the launch of Operation Epic Fury, a US-Israel-led military campaign in Iran, the region’s aviation sector is starting to show signs of stabilisation, even as the geopolitical situation remains fluid and a formal ceasefire has yet to emerge.

Operations also resumed quickly across several international and regional carriers. Qatar Airways is also operating special repatriation flights, and while Oman Air has cancelled flights to Dubai and Doha until the end of the month, most of its network is operating normally.

Linus Benjamin Bauer, Founder of BAA & Partners - an aviation consultancy, said recovery is likely to happen in phases, “Short-haul and regional traffic could rebound within two to four weeks, as aircraft and crews are already positioned.”

Jain added, “The pilgrim season is yet to come. Haj brings in roughly three million passengers in May, which adds to the demand anticipation for the region and will be another indicator worth watching as the situation evolves.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.