Air taxi takes off: Archer Aviation stock soars 13% on major FAA milestone, 2026 launch optimism

FAA progress, UAE push and defence deals mark pivotal year for Archer
Shares of electric air taxi maker Archer Aviation jumped on Tuesday, rallying on the back of Q1 2026 earnings results and significant regulatory milestones that bring its commercial service closer to market.
Over the past week, its shares went from $5.84 on May 5 to $6.39 by Tuesday’s close.
On the regulatory front, it has achieved record certification progress, becoming the first eVTOL developer to complete Phase 3 of the FAA’s four-phase Type Certification process — a critical milestone on the path to full approval.
This has allowed the company to move into advanced commercial readiness, expanding its piloted flight test programme while taking operational control of Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles, a key foothold for real-world urban air mobility deployment.
While its stock price is still significantly down from the high of $13.64 on October 6, 2025, CEO Adam Goldstein has signaled a breakthrough year, with momentum accelerating in defence and AI software partnerships alongside the commercial air taxi business.
Beyond the US, Archer has also launched global expansion, progressing with its commercial launch programme in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The stock rally comes as investors see the company overcoming previous technical challenges and gaining momentum against competitors in the race to launch urban air mobility.
At the same time, meaningful strides have been made on a dual-use, hybrid aircraft platform, with a program award anticipated later this year, underscoring growing interest in applications that span both commercial and government use.
The firm is also rapidly advancing its artificial intelligence capabilities through partnerships with NVIDIA, Palantir, and Starlink, aligning with the U. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) $12.5 billion air traffic control modernisation initiative.
Financially, it remains well-capitalized, ending the first quarter with $1.8 billion in liquidity, providing runway to support certification, manufacturing scale-up, and operational launch.
Archer announced it is the first electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) company to officially "close" Phase 3 of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) four-stage Type Certification process for its “Midnight” aircraft.
US commercial operations of Archer Aviation are expected to begin this year (2026) under the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), marking a major step toward bringing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft into everyday service.
The company is on track to begin piloted US operations this year under the White House's eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP).
It also reported a robust cash position.
Archer reported a strong liquidity position of approximately $1.8 billion to end Q1 2026, bolstering investor confidence in its runway to commercialisation.
The company reported Q1 revenue of $1.6 million, with an EBITDA loss of $172.5 million, in line with analyst expectations.
The stock has experienced high volatility, with some investors watching the cash burn rate.
The successful closure of FAA Phase 3 marks a crucial step toward “Type Inspection Authorisation”, which would allow flight tests with FAA personnel onboard.
Following the closure of Phase 3 and the issuance of Type Inspection Authorisation (TIA), Archer can now move into the fourth and final phase of the FAA’s type certification process, where “for-credit” testing begins.
The FAA uses the TIA to authorise official conformity and safety inspections of the aircraft.
The issuance of TIA means Archer is authorised to conduct flight tests that involve FAA personnel or designated representatives on board, or at least under their direct oversight, to verify compliance.
Among the key developments following the Phase 3 closure include:
Formal "for-credit" testing: Archer moves from private "developmental" testing to "for-credit" testing.
This means the FAA witnesses the tests to confirm the Midnight aircraft meets safety requirements.
Piloted transition flight: Following the closure, Archer is gearing up for piloted transition flight testing in the second half of 2026.
With this milestone, Archer is accelerating toward its goal of initial commercial air taxi operations in the US in 2026.