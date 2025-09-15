Flying taxis near takeoff as FAA fast-tracks air taxi rules: When first US flights will take off

eVTOL sector seen soaring with new push allowing air taxis on helicopter corridors
The dream of flying cabs is no longer science fiction.
In 2025, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is making steady progress in certifying air taxis — electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to ease urban congestion.
The certification process, once seen as a daunting hurdle, is now moving faster.
The FAA has issued special regulations for pilot training, airworthiness, and operating rules tailored for eVTOLs.
Without it, companies like Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation, Wisk Aero, and Beta Technologies would remain stuck in prototype mode.
Beyond the US, the FAA is working with international regulators — including the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and counterparts in Asia — to harmonise standards.
This step is crucial for global acceptance, ensuring that an air taxi certified in the US can more easily operate in other major markets.
Timelines are still cautious.
Full commercial certification is projected between 2026 and 2027. But trial flights, limited operations, and demonstration services could launch earlier, particularly in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, and Miami, where urban congestion creates huge demand.
Major players are betting big.
Joby Aviation has already begun FAA-conforming tests of its aircraft.
Archer Aviation is preparing for pilot training programs under the new FAA guidelines.
Wisk Aero, backed by Boeing, is pushing ahead with autonomous eVTOL development.
Analysts say the US is leading the world in this aviation revolution. While countries like China, Japan, and the UAE are also advancing their air taxi projects, the FAA’s comprehensive rulemaking and cooperation with global bodies put the U.S. ahead.
For passengers, the promise is simple: short flights across traffic-clogged cities at competitive prices.
Instead of a 90-minute drive, a 10-minute air hop could become normal by the decade’s end.
The road ahead is still complex. Infrastructure — from vertiports to charging stations — must be built. Public trust in safety has to be earned. But the direction is clear.
The FAA’s progress in 2025 has turned air taxis from futuristic hype into a near-term reality. The skies above America’s busiest cities could soon be buzzing with clean, quiet, electric flying cabs.
Joby Aviation, the air taxi developer, announced on September 12 its plans to join the White House eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP).
This follows a recent Executive Order by US President Donald Trump directing the Department of Transportation (DOT) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to enable mature eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft to begin operations in select markets ahead of full FAA certification—a crucial step toward scaled commercial service.
“President Trump has long recognized the significance of America’s leadership in the next era of aviation and this initiative ensures our nation’s leadership will continue,” said Greg Bowles, Chief Policy Officer at Joby.
“We’ve spent more than 15 years building the aircraft technology and operational capabilities that are defining advanced aerial mobility, and we’re ready to bring our services to communities. We look forward to demonstrating our aircraft's maturity and delivering early operations in cities and states nationwide.”
Another air taxi developer, Archer Aviation, recently confirmed its participation in the White House eVTOL eIPP, joining Joby Aviation and other key players in accelerating electric air taxi operations across the United States.
Archer plans to use its Midnight eVTOL for these demonstrations, focusing on safety, quiet operation, and scalability.
Trials are expected to begin as early as next year, with participation from US airlines like United Airlines and several interested cities.
“This is a landmark moment for our industry and our country," said Adam Goldstein, Archer’s Founder and CEO. "We have an Administration that is prioritising the integration of eVTOL operations in US cities ahead of full certification in a pragmatic way.
“We’ll demonstrate that air taxis can operate safely and quietly. These early flights will help cement American leadership in advanced aviation and set the stage for scaled commercial operations in the US and beyond.
Besides Archer and Joby, the program also involves airlines such as United Airlines and select US cities eager to support supervised trial flights and pave the way for air taxis to become a practical urban transport option nationally.
This pilot program is crucial for building community trust, securing public support, and smoothing the path to commercial eVTOL rollout starting in 2026.
The eIPP is designed to let mature aircraft designs showcase eVTOL applications such as passenger transport, cargo delivery, and emergency response, before achieving full type certification.
Participating partners must demonstrate a high level of aircraft maturity and be ready to operate once community projects are selected.
Under the eIPP, a federal initiative established by President Trump’s June 2025 Executive Order, the Department of Transportation (DOT) and FAA are creating pre-certification trial environments to test and demonstrate eVTOL aircraft in real-world settings.
Joby boasts one of the the most mature eVTOL aircraft in the sector, validated in diverse environments, especially for vertical takeoff and landing in urban contexts where runways don’t exist.
The company has logged over 40,000 miles of flight testing, including nearly 600 flights in 2025 alone.
Recently, Joby completed its first flight between two public airports while integrating with commercial air traffic. Additionally, testing across five countries — like Dubai’s extreme heat — has proven the aircraft’s resilience.
The FAA has finalised Special Federal Aviation Regulations (SFAR) specifically for powered-lift aircraft like electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxis.
These new rules establish the following standards:
pilot training,
operational standards, and
safety requirements,
allowing eVTOLs to fly wherever helicopters are permitted.
This clears a major hurdle for companies aiming to launch commercial air taxi services.
Joby is advancing through the FAA’s Type Certification process, currently in the fourth of five stages. The company expects to fly its first FAA-compliant aircraft this year and begin flight tests with FAA pilots onboard early next year.
Backed by Toyota, Joby designs, tests, and builds nearly all parts of its aircraft and air taxi service in-house. This vertical integration creates American jobs and speeds development and certification.
With expanded manufacturing facilities in Marina, California, Joby plans to double production capacity to 24 aircraft annually across 435,000 square feet.
Manufacturing is also ramping up in Dayton, Ohio, to support large-scale production.
Joby’s participation in the eIPP aligns with its commitment to cooperate closely with regulators and communities.
The company is collaborating with state and local governments in Texas, Florida, Ohio, New York, California, and elsewhere.
The program in Texas builds on excitement around the Center for Advanced Aviation Mobility (CAAM). Applications for community projects are now open, with selections expected within 180 days.
