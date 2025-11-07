California-based company starts propeller blade production; completes 600 flights in 2025
Dubai: Joby Aviation has begun power-on testing of its first FAA-conforming aircraft, entering the final stage of certification ahead of its planned 2026 commercial air taxi launch in Dubai.
The California-based company announced it can now conduct thousands of hardware and software integration tests in preparation for flight testing with FAA pilots, a critical milestone on its path to commercialization.
"Beginning this aircraft subsystem testing is the culmination of more than a decade of focused engineering and certification refinements," said Didier Papadopoulos, President of Aircraft OEM at Joby.
"This first testing step is one of the most important milestones in Joby's history to date and puts us closer than ever to achieving FAA certification."
Flight testing by Joby pilots is expected to start later this year, with FAA pilots taking control in 2026. During Type Inspection Authorization testing, the FAA will validate the aircraft's performance, control systems, and operational procedures that will govern commercial service.
FAA certification is the approval process conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the U.S. government agency responsible for regulating civil aviation.
Type Certification is what Joby is currently pursuing. It's the FAA's formal approval that an aircraft design meets all safety and performance standards required for commercial operation.
The electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft has already completed over 600 flights in 2025, including its first point-to-point flight from Marina to Monterey in California, demonstrating commercial market readiness. The company also completed two weeks of regularly scheduled flights at World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.
"The level of technological and regulatory progress we're seeing today is unprecedented," said JoeBen Bevirt, Joby's founder and CEO.
In a parallel development, Joby has begun manufacturing propeller blades at its Dayton, Ohio facility, scaling production of what the company describes as one of its aircraft's most technically demanding components.
"Joby's propeller blades are a key part of what makes our aircraft special—central to its low acoustic profile and the result of a decade of complex engineering," said Eric Allison, Chief Product Officer.
With five blades per propeller and 30 per aircraft, production could reach up to 15,000 blades annually. The Dayton facility is expected to support production of up to 500 aircraft per year.
Joby ended the third quarter with $978.1 million in cash and recently raised an additional $576 million through an equity offering to support certification, manufacturing, and commercial operations.
The company's recently-acquired Blade passenger service transported approximately 40,000 passengers during the quarter, providing helicopter transport for events including the Ryder Cup.
