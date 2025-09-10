GOLD/FOREX
Uber to soon let you book Joby’s flying taxis with Dubai launch in sight?

Uber integrates Joby Aviation's Blade for futuristic helicopter and air taxi rides

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Joby’s eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft.
Dubai: Imagine opening your Uber app and, instead of just choosing a car, you book a helicopter or seaplane ride. That’s exactly what’s coming as early as next year.

Uber has announced that customers will be able to reserve flights with Blade, a service that already runs helicopter and seaplane routes in New York, the Hamptons, and southern Europe. Until now, you had to download Blade’s own app. Soon, it’ll all be available at the tap of a button inside Uber.

The move will also pave the way for the launch of electric air taxis from Joby Aviation, Blade’s parent company since August. The acquisition included all of Blade’s passenger operations in the US and Europe, plus the Blade brand.

Joby has been testing its futuristic aircraft in several global cities, with Dubai expected to see its first flying taxi service by early 2026.

For Uber, it’s another step toward becoming a true “super app”—where you can book everything from a regular sedan to a two-wheeler, shuttle, driverless car, or even a helicopter.

What this means for you

  • No more endless traffic if you’re heading to the airport—just book a chopper.

  • Planning a trip to the Hamptons, southern Europe, or maybe soon Dubai? The option could be in your Uber app.

  • Flying taxis may sound futuristic, but Joby says they’re closer than most people think.

The dream of skipping road congestion might finally be coming true. And if Dubai is on Joby’s timeline, UAE residents could be some of the first in the world to try it.

UAE Travel

