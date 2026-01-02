January’s PS Plus lineup brings racing, sandbox survival and a Disney remake
Dubai: PlayStation Plus members can check on their PS Plus hub on their console or the PlayStation App to get the three new free games dropping on January 6 2026, and whilst the lineup might not match December's generosity, there's still some solid stuff on offer. Here's what you need to know before the month kicks off.
Before we get into January's offerings, don't forget that December's bumper collection is still available until 5th January. That's five games in total: Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality Echo of Ada and Neon White. If you haven't claimed them yet, you've got until Monday.
Once they're gone, they're gone. Unlike the Game Catalogue for Extra and Premium tiers, Essential tier games revert to full price once the month ends. Get in the habit of checking the PS Plus tab regularly, even if you don't plan to play them immediately.
Three games are available for all PS Plus tiers (Essential, Extra and Premium) from 6th January:
The most recent entry in the street racing franchise, Need for Speed Unbound brings stylised visuals, a massive car roster and that satisfying powerslide the series is known for. It's a big triple-A production and one of the more notable arcade racers from recent years, though it's not necessarily considered the best in the franchise. Still, if you're into racing games, it's worth a download.
Platforms: PS5 and PS4
A mining sandbox adventure for up to eight players, Core Keeper is essentially underground Minecraft. You'll level up, fight massive bosses, go fishing, care for animals and explore a procedurally generated world. If you enjoyed games like Terraria or Stardew Valley's mining aspects, this could be your next obsession. If survival sandbox games aren't your thing, you might find it a bit repetitive.
Platforms: PS5 and PS4
This one's the hidden gem of the month. Rebrushed is a 2024 remake of the 2010 platformer where you control Mickey Mouse armed with a magic paintbrush. It's part action-adventure, part puzzle solver, with platforming sequences and a morality system affected by your choices. You'll literally paint and erase parts of the world to progress, which is a genuinely clever mechanic.
The remake includes content that wasn't in the original: New gameplay features, special combat mechanics and brand-new stages. It holds a respectable 76 Metascore on Metacritic, yet somehow remains seriously underrated. If you're only going to try one game from this month's lineup, make it this one.
Platforms: PS5 only
Honestly: It's not as strong as December's five-game haul. Need for Speed Unbound is competent but not groundbreaking. Core Keeper will appeal to a specific audience. But Epic Mickey deserves far more attention than it's received, and having it available for free is a proper opportunity to experience a well-crafted platformer that flew under the radar.
If you picked up a PS5 over Christmas and you're new to the ecosystem, this is a decent month to start building your library. Just remember to claim all three games even if you don't plan to play them immediately. You never know when you'll fancy a racing game, a mining adventure or a nostalgic Disney platformer.
