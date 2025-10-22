With every console release gamers still recommend the Steam Deck as the best handheld
Dubai: They kept calling it “a niche experiment”, the day Valve quietly slid a pocket-sized PC onto store pages. Years and three console generations later, the Steam Deck reads like the one that refused to die, not because it was the strongest, but because it was the most useful, the most flexible, and the easiest handheld to make your own.
In the constantly shifting world of gaming hardware, few devices endure beyond their launch hype. The Steam Deck is one of the exceptions, not because it’s always the most powerful, but because it’s the most balanced, the most adaptable, and above all, the most recommended portable gaming machine for a wide spectrum of players.
When Valve released the Steam Deck, it offered 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, a custom AMD APU, a 7.4-inch screen (1280×800, up to 60 Hz or 120 Hz depending on model) and SteamOS which bridges PC and console play seamlessly. Its real value wasn’t headline specs, it was the massive Steam library, compatibility with non-Steam stores, modding support, community-built optimisations, and a price that felt reasonable for what you got.
Then the competition leveled up. The Nintendo Switch 2 arrived as the consummate hybrid: a 7.9-inch 1080p-capable display, 120 Hz refresh, a custom NVIDIA-based SoC, 256 GB internal storage and the unmatched first-party Nintendo game catalog. For fans of convenience and exclusive franchises, Switch 2 is hard to beat.
On the other side, the ROG Xbox Ally X arrived with a bold promise: the ultimate handheld PC in your hands. Specs like the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme, up to 24 GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD and a 7-inch 1080p 120 Hz display scream “top tier.” The price, however, does not whisper, it roars. With launch pricing around Dh3,499, it’s a big leap over many rivals.
Yet despite the impressive internal specs of the Rog Ally X, many reviews are mixed.
The Steam Deck hits the sweet spot between power and price. Its 7.4-inch HDR display, AMD APU, 16 GB of RAM, and up to 1 TB SSD can run a huge library of PC games smoothly, and is priced at Dhs2,999.
Compare that to the ROG Ally X: yes, it’s a powerhouse with 24 GB RAM and a 120 Hz 1080p display. Reviews also point out noisy buttons, an underwhelming IPS screen, and inconsistent game optimisation.
The Nintendo Switch 2, meanwhile, although priced cheaper for Dhs2,099(with Mario Kart 8) delivers simplicity, hybrid docked/handheld play, and a 7.9-inch 1080p screen, perfect for Mario or Zelda fans, but it can’t match the Steam Deck’s PC flexibility.
Where the Deck truly shines is versatility. SteamOS opens the door to thousands of games, third-party stores, and even Windows compatibility if you want to boot a desktop.
The Switch 2 keeps things tidy with Nintendo’s curated library. The Ally X can run almost any PC game, but navigating Windows 11 on a handheld isn’t exactly effortless for casual players.
One of the Steam Deck’s biggest advantages is how it adapts over time. Frequent software updates tweak performance, improve battery life, and refine the interface.
Meanwhile, the user community has created mods, optimised settings, and guides that help games run more smoothly or add new features.
By contrast, the Switch 2’s closed ecosystem keeps experiences consistent but limits customisation, and the Ally X’s full Windows setup offers flexibility but requires hands-on troubleshooting, making longevity more dependent on the user’s tech know-how.
So where does that leave gamers in 2025? The Steam Deck is still the most versatile and capable portable console. Switch 2 is the best choice for simplicity and first-party exclusives. The Ally X delivers raw PC power, if you can get past the cost and quirks. But for the sweet spot of portability, performance, flexibility, and price, the Deck continues to lead the pack.
