Freedom to Game, Power to Win: ROG XBOX ALLY pre-orders begin in the UAE

Dubai: ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the pre-order availability of the ROG XBOX ALLY X (RC73XA) priced at AED 3,499 and ROG XBOX ALLY (RC73YA) priced at AED 2,299 in the UAE, starting September 26, 2025. Gamers can place their orders through leading retail stores or the official ASUS UAE eShop website, where eShop customers will receive an exclusive personalized ROG 2in1 premium case with as the free bundle. ASUS eShop also runs 20% off on extension warranty for all ROG Ally series till Nov 30th. Both handhelds will officially be available from October 16, 2025.