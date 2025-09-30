UAE: How Filipino expat won Dh25,000 with wedding date

First winner of UAE Lottery’s Pick 4 game only had Dh2 in his account initially
Dubai: A young Filipino expat in the UAE has become the first winner of the UAE Lottery’s recently launched daily game Pick 4, winning Dh25,000 by spending just Dh5.
It was on the very day Pick 4 launched that Amiel Gimenez Belza came across an advertisement about it on Facebook.
“I saw the Pick 4 there,” he recalled. “Should I try this?” he first thought.
At that point, Belza had just Dh2 in his account. He decided to play Color Prediction, an instant game where players can earn up to six times their entry amount, with entries starting from just Dh1.
To his luck, Belza’s prediction matched the winning number and colour, and he quickly won Dh6.
With Dh7 in his account, he chose to try again, this time in the Pick 4 game.
“I tried our wedding date…anniversary,” he said about the four numbers he had to predict.
Belza admitted he had not expected to win. Yet, before going to bed that night, he decided to check his email.
“Then I saw the congratulations,” said a jubilant Belza.
“At first, I couldn’t believe it. Until now I can’t believe it actually,” he said.
Though his first win will remain unforgettable, Belza has decided to continue playing and “dare to imagine” winning the Dh100 million grand prize.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox