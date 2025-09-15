UAE Lottery launches instant game: Spend from Dh1, win up to Dh60,000 every minute

Check out the rules for new fast-paced lottery game, ‘Color Prediction’
Dubai: The UAE Lottery on Monday launched a new instant online game, ‘Color Prediction,’ where players can win up to Dh60,000 every single minute. Each hour offers 60 chances to secure instant wins, with entries starting from just Dh1.
Players can select a number between 0 and 9, a colour –Red, Green or Violet –or a combination of both.
If their prediction matches the result, they can earn up to six times their entry amount, with maximum payouts reaching Dh60,000 per transaction.
“Color Prediction is designed for the moments in between — whether you’re waiting in line or unwinding after work, you can jump in anytime and win in just 60 seconds,” said Bishop Woosley, Director of Lottery Operations at The Game LLC.
“It’s simple to play, incredibly fast, and adds a thrill to your everyday,” he said.
The game reflects The UAE Lottery’s goal to offer accessible, high-frequency entertainment suited to busy lifestyles, the company said. With 18 titles now available, the platform provides a mix of classic draw games and innovative instant-win experiences, each with tailored mechanics, entry points, and prize structures.
All games are fully licensed and regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), ensuring a secure and transparent experience for players across the UAE, the company pointed out.
Players can participate at any time via the official website, www.theuaelottery.ae, making it easy to join in from anywhere and at any moment.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox