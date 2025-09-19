GOLD/FOREX
UAE Lottery launches new game 'Pick 4': Win up to Dh25,000 for just Dh5

Here is a detailed guide on how to enter the draw held at 9.30pm and your odds of winning

Sajila Saseendran
Dubai: The UAE Lottery, which offers a Dh100 million grand prize and several other cash prizes to UAE residents, has launched yet another daily draw, allowing players to win up to Dh25,000 by spending just Dh5.

The launch of the new draw titled ‘Pick 4’ follows the successful game of Pick 3, a similar daily draw in which players should choose three numbers to win up to Dh2,500.

In Pick 4, players must choose four numbers to win two play types—Exact and Any.

Exact: The numbers you select must match the winning numbers in the exact order that they are drawn.

Any Order: The numbers you select must match the winning numbers drawn in any order.

You can choose your own numbers on a play slip. Pick a four-digit number from 0000 through 9999. Or use Easy Pick and let the computer choose your numbers for you.

Prize structure

Exact: Dh25,000

Any 4: Dh6,000

Any 6: Dh4,000

Any 12: Dh2,000

Any 24: Dh 1,000

Winning conditions

Exact: Your selected numbers must match the winning numbers in the exact order that they are drawn. For example, if you select 1-2-3-4 and the draw result is 1-2-3-4, you win.

Any Order: Your selected numbers must match the winning numbers drawn, but this can be in any order.

Any 4: Match four numbers with three identical numbers and one unique number in any order. For example, if you select 2-2-2-5 and the draw result is any permutation of your selected numbers, such as 2252, 2522, 2225, or 5222, you win.

Any 6: Match four numbers where the set consists of two pairs of identical numbers in any order. For example, if you select 3-3-7-7 and the draw result is any permutation of your selected numbers, such as 3377, 7733, 3737, 7373, 7337 or 3773, you win.

Any 12: Match four numbers where the set includes two identical numbers and two unique numbers in any order. For example, if you select 4-4-1-2 and the draw result is any permutation of your selected numbers, such as 1442, 2144, or 4214, you win.

Any 24: Match four unique numbers in any order. For example, if you select 5-6-7-8 and the draw result is any permutation of your selected numbers, such as 5678, 8765, or 7586, you win.

Maximum transaction order

Dh2,500 per transaction (25 recurring purchases of 20 entries).

"Recurring purchases" allow you to participate in consecutive draws using the same set of numbers.

The draw is held every evening at 9.30pm. Ticket sales close two minutes before the draw (at 9:28 pm UAE time). Sales for the next draw open immediately after the current draw ends.

What are your odds of winning?

Exact: 1 in 10,000

Any 4: 1 in 2,500

Any 6: 1 in 1,666.67

Any 12: 1 in 833.33

Any 24: 1 in 416.67

