Expecting to win in six months, Tunisian expat hits Dh100,000 UAE Lottery after a year

If you don’t play, you don’t win: Ayadi, who has been trying every two weeks

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Mohamed Salim Ayadi, a Tunisian expat living in the UAE for the past five years, has finally got lucky in the UAE Lottery, winning Dh100,000.

“I have been playing the UAE Lottery since the start,” Ayadi said, noting that he has been trying regularly every two weeks.

Ayadi was optimistic that he would soon be rewarded.
“I was sure I was going to win after six months. But it didn’t happen – it happened after one year,” he said at the UAE Lottery studio.

If you really want to win, you have to play
Mohamed Salim Ayadi

Recollecting the thrilling moment, Ayadi said: “There was my daughter, and my son next to me. I was very excited. So, my son, who is 13 years old, went and double-checked that I actually won.”

The winner already has plans for his prize.
“I am going to buy some gifts first. I think a big part of it will go to gifts, and the rest, I am still thinking about,” he said.

Ayadi’s advice to hopeful players?
“If you don’t play, you don’t win. So, if you really want to win, you have to play,” he underlined.

