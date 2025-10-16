ROG Ally X: The handheld revolution for serious gamers

For decades, gaming has lived in two worlds — the powerful, upgradeable realm of PCs and the living room comfort of consoles. But in recent years, a new player has emerged: the handheld powerhouse.

Devices such as the ROG Xbox Ally X (RC73XA) are redefining what’s possible when raw computing power meets portability. At a price of Dh3,499, it might just be the sweet spot between performance, flexibility and value.

The ROG Xbox Ally X brings together the best of both ecosystems — the familiarity of Xbox and the freedom of Windows. It’s an open platform that lets you switch effortlessly between Epic Games, Steam, Battle.net, and more, without being locked into a single ecosystem. You can even use it as a mini computer, connecting a keyboard, mouse, or external display, turning it from a handheld console into a full-fledged workstation. It’s this freedom, this ability to move fluidly between play and productivity, that makes the Ally X such a fresh perspective on modern gaming.