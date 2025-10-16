ROG Ally X: The handheld revolution for serious gamers

At Dh3,499, ROG Xbox Ally X is the sweet spot between performance, flexibility and value
For decades, gaming has lived in two worlds — the powerful, upgradeable realm of PCs and the living room comfort of consoles. But in recent years, a new player has emerged: the handheld powerhouse.
Devices such as the ROG Xbox Ally X (RC73XA) are redefining what’s possible when raw computing power meets portability. At a price of Dh3,499, it might just be the sweet spot between performance, flexibility and value.
The ROG Xbox Ally X brings together the best of both ecosystems — the familiarity of Xbox and the freedom of Windows. It’s an open platform that lets you switch effortlessly between Epic Games, Steam, Battle.net, and more, without being locked into a single ecosystem. You can even use it as a mini computer, connecting a keyboard, mouse, or external display, turning it from a handheld console into a full-fledged workstation. It’s this freedom, this ability to move fluidly between play and productivity, that makes the Ally X such a fresh perspective on modern gaming.
At first glance, the Ally X looks sleek, solid and unmistakably ROG. The design leans into the familiar Xbox form factor, making it instantly comfortable to hold for long sessions. The upgraded 80Wh battery, larger storage (1TB SSD), and 24GB of LPDDR5X memory mean this isn’t a minor update — it’s a serious leap in both endurance and capability.
Inside, the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor and Radeon RDNA 3.5 graphics are what make the difference. These are the same class of components you’d find in compact gaming laptops, condensed into a chassis that fits in your hands. The result? The kind of performance that used to demand a desk, a monitor, and a tangle of cables — now entirely portable.
Some of the most demanding titles out there fared well on Ally X. DOOM: The Dark Ages ran fluidly at high settings, pushing the device’s cooling system to prove its worth and it delivered, staying impressively quiet. Hollow Knight: Silksong looked stunning on the 7-inch Full HD 120Hz display, with every frame smooth and every animation razor-sharp. And Forza Horizon 5 showcased just how well-optimised the Ally X is for visual depth and motion — bright, fluid, and incredibly immersive.
Whether docked to a monitor or used on its own, the experience felt balanced and precise. This is where ROG’s engineering really shines. It’s not just about raw specs, but how well they’re tuned together.
What sets the ROG Xbox Ally X apart isn’t just performance; it’s integration. The new Xbox full-screen experience gives it the simplicity of a console, while Windows 11 keeps the flexibility of a PC intact. You can jump between gaming and everyday tasks like streaming, browsing, or even light creative work.
Its open platform nature feels liberating. No restrictions, no walled gardens — just one device that adapts to however you play, work, or create. That’s the real innovation here: the merging of console ease with PC freedom.
The ROG Xbox Ally X isn’t trying to replace your console or your PC; it’s redefining what gaming hardware can be. It’s a hybrid that feels equally at home in your living room, your carry-on, or your office desk. And with its thoughtful upgrades, ergonomic redesign, and all-around polish, it’s clear that ASUS and Xbox have built something special.
At Dh3,499, the Ally X feels perfectly priced for what it delivers — performance, versatility, and the future of portable gaming, all in one device.
Now it is available exclusively on the ASUS UAE eShop and at all leading retail stores across the UAE. Gamers who purchase the Ally X can also enjoy 20 per cent off on ASUS Premium Care – All Ally Warranty Packages until November 30, ensuring their device stays protected for longer.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.