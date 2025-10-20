If you’re lucky enough to own a heritage saree like Alia Bhatt’s rose-gold Ritu Kumar drape, you’re holding a piece of art — one that deserves as much care as admiration. Sarees, especially those crafted from silk or embellished with zari and tikki embroidery, are highly delicate and need thoughtful maintenance to stand the test of time. Here’s how to keep your treasured pieces as luminous as the day they were woven.