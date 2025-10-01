Jobs outlook: Up to 60K pilots needed for air taxis by 2028

Operational scope: eVTOLs operate like helicopters for takeoff/landing and airplanes for cruise, demanding specialised pilot skills and governance.

Industry forecast: The eVTOL market may need over 19,000 pilots by 2030

Optimistic projection: Another projection states that as many as 60,000 eVTOL pilots may be needed globally by 2028.

Certification: FAA recently finalised rules enable single-pilot certification with new training including flight simulators for this new category of “powered-lift” aircraft.