Jobs outlook: Up to 60K pilots needed for air taxis by 2028

New FAA rules allow single-pilot operations with specialised training including simulators
Tens of thousands of specialised specialised electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) pilots would be needed worldwide to fuel a new aviation revolution amid a surge of urban air mobility (UAM) that is set to reshape the skies.
Projections paint a bold picture: from a low of 19,000 to a high of 60,000 eVTOL pilots needed by 2030, depending on industry estimate.
This skyrocketing demand heralds a seismic shift in aviation, as electric air taxis redefine the workforce of tomorrow.
The emerging eVTOL air taxi industry, after hurdling undergone extensive safety and flight tests, could start commercial operations as early as 2026.
This expected to create a substantial demand for pilots as it scales up in the coming decade.
KPMG estimates that over 19,000 eVTOL pilots may be needed globally by 2030 just in the early growth phase.
In comparison, Aviation Week’s more conservative forecast projects about 1,000 eVTOL aircraft by 2030 and around 10,000 by 2040.
Bain forecasts about 12,000 eVTOL aircraft worldwide by 2035, potentially rising to 45,000 by 2040, which would require thousands of trained pilots.
Because each aircraft will run multiple short flights daily needing shift coverage, the number of pilots required could grow faster than the number of aircraft.
Optimistic forecasts soar even higher, envisioning a need for up to 60,000 pilots as soon as 2028, as per McKinsey & Co.
These are continent on a number of factors:
Operational scope: eVTOLs operate like helicopters for takeoff/landing and airplanes for cruise, demanding specialised pilot skills and governance.
These numbers reflect optimistic deployment rates: the need for multiple pilots per aircraft to cover shifts given the high frequency of short flights planned for urban air mobility services.
Meanwhile, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has highlighted evolving training and certification standards to meet the unique demands of eVTOL operations, which combine helicopter-like takeoff and landing with airplane-like cruising.
New FAA rules set out pilot certification, allowing single-pilot operations with specialised training including simulators. Leading eVTOL companies like Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation have received certifications to train pilots and are preparing for commercial air taxi operations in major U.S. metro areas.
With projected growth to thousands of daily flights and millions of passengers within the decade, the number of pilots needed to safely operate these aircraft will quickly become a critical factor.
Experts agree that tens of thousands of pilots will be required globally to meet demand, representing a major new segment of pilot employment on top of traditional aviation markets.
By the mid-2030s, thousands of eVTOL aircraft will be in service, flying numerous short trips daily, requiring multiple shifts and pilots per vehicle.
This outlook offers a rough but industry-backed estimate on the number of pilots required for the new class of eVTOL air taxis, reflecting official regulatory updates and market growth projections
The rise of eVTOL air taxis is expected to create a significant new demand for pilots, adding to the existing pilot shortage in traditional aviation.
Companies such as Joby Aviation and Archer plan to begin limited commercial eVTOL operations as early as 2026, focusing on short urban and regional routes.
Industry analysis shows a modest scale of operations in the late 2020s, followed by rapid expansion in the 2030s as aircraft certification and vertiport networks grow.
Overall, the emergence of eVTOL air taxis will create tens of thousands of new pilot jobs globally, representing a major new aviation employment segment in addition to the traditional airline pilot market. This growth is expected to intensify competition for qualified pilots in the near term but may also inspire new training pathways and career opportunities in the medium to long term.
