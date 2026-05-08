Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer, said: “The UAE has been one of the most forward-leaning markets in the world for advanced aviation, and the GCAA has been a strong, collaborative partner throughout this process." He added, "Advancing Midnight into this RTC program is a major step toward bringing electric air taxis to the UAE.”

It allows aviation authorities to approve aircraft for specific or limited operations under controlled conditions while certification work continues. In Archer’s case, the RTC route is being used to support the launch of initial air taxi services in the UAE.

The FAA certification process for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft has been lengthy, partly because regulators are developing new rules for an entirely new category of aircraft while manufacturers are simultaneously building and testing them.

This allows the company to proceed with formal testing campaigns and validation work accepted by the FAA. According to Archer, the company is now working through detailed certification and testing campaigns with the FAA.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.