FAA safety testing is still ongoing as UAE opens restricted certification pathway
Abu Dhabi: California-based EVTOL manufacturer Archer Aviation has taken a step closer to the UAE air taxi launch with a new UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) certification pathway, the company announced late Thursday night.
It said Archer Aviation’s Midnight electric air taxi has entered a new certification phase in the UAE, as regulators in Abu Dhabi move to create a faster pathway for limited commercial operations.
Archer said in a statement that its Midnight aircraft has now transitioned into a Restricted Type Certificate (RTC) programme — a GCAA-devised regulatory route that allows aircraft to begin restricted or limited operations before full commercial certification is completed.
The move marks a significant step for Archer as it races to launch electric air taxi services in Abu Dhabi.
Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer, said: “The UAE has been one of the most forward-leaning markets in the world for advanced aviation, and the GCAA has been a strong, collaborative partner throughout this process." He added, "Advancing Midnight into this RTC program is a major step toward bringing electric air taxis to the UAE.”
According to the GCAA and Archer, the RTC programme is based on existing international aviation certification frameworks and is intended to support the aircraft’s initial entry into service in the UAE.
The aircraft is expected to operate in Abu Dhabi with Abu Dhabi Aviation, Archer’s local operating partner.
Traditional passenger aircraft usually require a full “Type Certificate” before entering commercial service. This certification confirms that the aircraft design meets all safety, engineering, airworthiness and operational requirements. A Restricted Type Certificate is different.
It allows aviation authorities to approve aircraft for specific or limited operations under controlled conditions while certification work continues. In Archer’s case, the RTC route is being used to support the launch of initial air taxi services in the UAE.
The GCAA said the programme will also support longer-term commercial operations in the country. “The GCAA is committed to safely integrating innovative aviation technologies into the UAE airspace,” said Eng. Aqeel Al Zarooni, Assistant Director General, Aviation Safety Affairs Sector at GCAA.
Archer is still progressing through the US Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) certification process for Midnight. In January 2026, Archer announced that the FAA had accepted the aircraft’s “Means of Compliance” (MOC), a major technical milestone in the aircraft certification process.
An MOC is essentially a detailed technical plan that explains how a company intends to demonstrate that an aircraft meets safety standards.
When the FAA accepts an MOC, it means the regulator agrees that the proposed testing methods and demonstrations are valid means of verifying the aircraft’s safety.
This allows the company to proceed with formal testing campaigns and validation work accepted by the FAA. According to Archer, the company is now working through detailed certification and testing campaigns with the FAA.
The company has not yet received full FAA Type Certification — the final approval required for unrestricted commercial passenger operations in the United States.
The FAA certification process for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft has been lengthy, partly because regulators are developing new rules for an entirely new category of aircraft while manufacturers are simultaneously building and testing them.
Other major eVTOL developers, including Joby Aviation and Beta Technologies, are also progressing through multi-stage FAA certification programmes.
The UAE has been developing its own certification and operational framework for air taxis while closely monitoring the FAA’s regulatory process.
Earlier, the GCAA told Gulf News it was using FAA frameworks as a base while adapting regulations to UAE operational requirements. Archer has previously said its UAE launch timeline is not entirely dependent on final FAA certification.
The company has already secured several operational approvals from the FAA, including:
Part 135 Air Carrier & Operator Certificate
Part 145 Repair Station Certification
Part 141 Flight Training Certification
These approvals cover areas such as airline operations, aircraft maintenance and pilot training, but they do not replace full aircraft Type Certification.
The GCAA said Archer and UAE authorities are currently working across eight areas needed before commercial launch, including:
Aircraft certification
Flight operations
Maintenance
Pilot training
Airspace integration
Vertiports
Security
Regulatory oversight
The certification work has also included inspections by UAE aviation officials at Archer’s US facilities and flight demonstrations involving the Midnight aircraft.
Mahmood Al Hameli, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Aviation, said: “This milestone reflects Abu Dhabi Aviation’s confidence in the UAE’s aviation ecosystem and Abu Dhabi’s readiness to embrace practical innovation.”