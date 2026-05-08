UAE air defences intercept missiles and drones as authorities urge calm and issue safety guidance

Public warned to avoid debris, report suspicious fragments to emergency services
Abu Dhabi: The UAE activated its air defence systems on Friday morning in response to missile and unmanned aerial vehicle threats, triggering emergency alerts and safety advisories across the country.
In statements issued by the Ministry of Defence and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, residents were urged to remain calm, stay in safe locations and rely on official channels for updates and instructions.
The Ministry of Defence said the sounds heard in different parts of the country were linked to ongoing interception operations being carried out by the UAE’s air defence systems against missiles and drones.
Authorities also warned the public not to approach, touch or photograph any debris or fragments resulting from successful interceptions, stressing that specialised teams needed to assess affected areas safely.
Residents were instructed to report any suspicious objects or fallen fragments immediately by calling emergency services on 999.