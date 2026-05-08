UAE activated air defence systems Friday morning in response to missile and drone threats
Fujairah: Authorities in Fujairah said on Friday that sounds heard across several parts of the emirate were the result of “successful aerial interceptions”, as the UAE continued responding to missile and unmanned aerial vehicle threats targeting the country.
In a statement issued by the Fujairah Media Office, the competent authorities confirmed that the noises reported in some areas of the emirate were linked to ongoing air defence operations, while urging the public to obtain information only from official sources.
The statement came after the UAE activated its air defence systems early Friday morning in response to missile and drone threats, triggering emergency alerts and public safety advisories across the country.
Earlier, the Ministry of Defence said the sounds heard in different parts of the UAE were associated with ongoing interception operations being carried out by the country’s air defence systems against missiles and UAVs.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority urged residents to remain calm, stay in safe locations and follow official channels for updates and instructions.
Authorities also warned members of the public not to approach, touch or photograph debris resulting from interception operations, stressing that specialised teams needed to assess affected areas safely.
Residents were instructed to immediately report any suspicious objects or fallen fragments to emergency authorities by calling 999.