GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE air defences intercept Iranian missiles and drones

Authorities say loud sounds heard across the country are from interception operations

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE air defence systems engage missile, UAV threats; residents urged to stay safe
UAE air defence systems engage missile, UAV threats; residents urged to stay safe

Air defence systems in the UAE are currently responding to a missile threat, with authorities urging residents to remain in safe locations and follow official channels for updates.

In a statement, officials said the country’s air defence systems are actively engaging incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) threats.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

At 5:18 am, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that the sounds heard across parts of the country are from ongoing interception operations targeting missiles and UAVs. Residents are urged to stay indoors and follow official updates.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors, remain calm and rely only on official sources for information and guidance.

 What residents should do during emergency alerts

  • Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record videos or post content on social media during alerts. Follow official instructions immediately.

  • Motorists stay on the move: Continue driving safely to your destination. Only seek shelter upon arrival; do not stop vehicles on the road.

  • Seek secure locations: Residents should go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.

  • Use emergency hotline responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.

  • Avoid spreading rumours: Do not share unverified information online; rely on official channels for updates.

Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE air defences intercept 14 missiles and 19 drones

UAE air defences intercept 14 missiles and 19 drones

1m read
OPEC+ nations to ramp up oil output

Oil prices invert: WTI higher at $114 vs Brent at $111

20m read
People sit with the reflection of the Doha skyline along the Doha Corniche.

Qatar intercepts UAV, cruise missile attacks

1m read
UK's deployments of advanced systems such as Sky Sabre (a land-based air defence system capable of engaging aircraft, drones, and missiles) and counter-drone technologies indicate a focus on protecting key allies from aerial threats, particularly Iranian-origin drones.

UK confirms additional air defence support for Gulf

2m read