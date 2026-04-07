Authorities say loud sounds heard across the country are from interception operations
Air defence systems in the UAE are currently responding to a missile threat, with authorities urging residents to remain in safe locations and follow official channels for updates.
In a statement, officials said the country’s air defence systems are actively engaging incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) threats.
At 5:18 am, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that the sounds heard across parts of the country are from ongoing interception operations targeting missiles and UAVs. Residents are urged to stay indoors and follow official updates.
Residents have been advised to stay indoors, remain calm and rely only on official sources for information and guidance.
Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record videos or post content on social media during alerts. Follow official instructions immediately.
Motorists stay on the move: Continue driving safely to your destination. Only seek shelter upon arrival; do not stop vehicles on the road.
Seek secure locations: Residents should go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.
Use emergency hotline responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.
Avoid spreading rumours: Do not share unverified information online; rely on official channels for updates.