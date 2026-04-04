First minutes after an alert matter—stay calm whether shopping, driving, or outdoors
As part of Phase Two of the #OurCommunityIsPrepared campaign, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre (ADCMC), in collaboration with strategic partners, is guiding residents on how to respond to emergency alerts in public spaces and shopping malls.
Whether you’re shopping, driving, or outdoors, the first minutes after an alert are critical. Authorities urge residents to respond immediately, follow official instructions, and avoid panic. Rapid, measured action can significantly reduce risks and protect lives.
Official guidance highlights:
Remain calm and avoid crowding.
Move to the nearest safe building.
Avoid structures like poles, billboards, and glass surfaces.
If no shelter is available, lie flat, protect your head, and cover your nose in dusty or smoky conditions.
Move to interior areas away from windows and glass facades.
Follow instructions from safety personnel.
Use stairs instead of elevators.
Stay in protected areas and wait for official announcements before leaving.
Authorities warn against curiosity, filming incidents, or moving into exposed areas, as these actions can endanger lives and hinder emergency response operations.
Residents should never approach, touch, or photograph debris from drones or other projectiles. Instead, report the location and details to authorities immediately to allow trained teams to respond safely.
The ADCMC emphasizes that community awareness, calm behaviour, and reliance on verified information form the foundation of effective crisis management. Public cooperation not only protects individuals and families but also strengthens emergency response capabilities and contributes to societal stability.
By combining institutional readiness with informed community action, Abu Dhabi continues to demonstrate a proactive, resilient approach to safeguarding lives, maintaining stability, and reinforcing confidence during sensitive periods.