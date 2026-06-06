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Kuwait responds to two fires from debris of intercepted missiles, drones

Debris from intercepted Iranian missiles sparks fires, no casualties reported

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Kuwait's military said its air defence systems successfully intercepted incoming threats, adding that explosions heard across parts of the country were the result of interception operations.
Kuwait's military said its air defence systems successfully intercepted incoming threats, adding that explosions heard across parts of the country were the result of interception operations.
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Dubai: Kuwait's firefighting authorities said they responded to two fires early on Saturday caused by debris from intercepted Iranian missiles and drones, as the country remained on high alert following one of the most serious security incidents to affect the Gulf state in recent years.

Brigadier General Mohammed Bader Ibrahim, spokesperson for the Kuwait Fire Force, said emergency crews responded to two fires caused by debris from intercepted Iranian missiles and drones early on Saturday.

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The incidents came during a night of heightened regional tensions after Iran launched missiles and drones towards targets in the Gulf. 

Kuwait's military said its air defence systems successfully intercepted incoming threats, adding that explosions heard across parts of the country were the result of interception operations.

Authorities said firefighting teams were also deployed to secure a number of locations in coordination with relevant government agencies as part of precautionary measures following the attacks.

The Fire Force urged citizens and residents not to attempt to extinguish fires or handle any suspicious objects believed to be linked to missile or drone debris. Officials warned that unexploded fragments could pose significant risks and should only be dealt with by specialised teams.

Brig. Gen. Mohammed called on the public to immediately report any such incidents through the emergency hotline 112 and to avoid approaching or tampering with debris at impact sites.

The warning followed a temporary closure of Kuwait's airspace earlier in the day as authorities assessed the security situation. Air traffic later resumed after officials said conditions had stabilised and the immediate threat had passed.

No casualties were immediately reported from the fires, while authorities continued to monitor developments amid ongoing regional tensions.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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