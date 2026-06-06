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Kuwait resumes air traffic after temporary suspension following Iranian attack

Airspace reopened after authorities confirmed conditions stabilised and risks subsided

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Kuwait had closed its airspace as a precautionary measure after the country came under attack during a night of heightened regional military activity.
Kuwait had closed its airspace as a precautionary measure after the country came under attack during a night of heightened regional military activity.
Kuna

Dubai: Kuwait resumed air traffic operations early on Saturday after temporarily closing its airspace following missile and drone attacks linked to escalating tensions between Iran and the United States.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said air navigation resumed at 6:15 a.m. local time after coordinating with relevant authorities and confirming that conditions had stabilised and any immediate threat had passed.

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Kuwait had closed its airspace as a precautionary measure after the country came under attack during a night of heightened regional military activity. The temporary suspension forced 11 flights operated by Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways to divert to neighbouring airports.

Earlier on Saturday, Kuwait's military said its air defence systems had successfully intercepted multiple missiles and drones. The General Staff said explosions heard in several areas were the result of interception operations carried out by air defence units and urged the public to rely on official sources for information.

The developments came amid an escalation in the Gulf after Iran launched missiles towards Kuwait and Bahrain, according to the US military. US Central Command said seven ballistic missiles had been fired, with six intercepted and the seventh failing to reach its target. No immediate casualties were reported.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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