New weekly diabetes jab cuts blood sugar, body weight in major trial

The experimental drug, retatrutide, reduced long-term blood sugar levels and led to double-digit weight loss among adults with type 2 diabetes, raising hopes for a new treatment option in a field currently dominated by drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro.

Diabetes UK also welcomed the findings, saying the drug appears capable of delivering both weight-loss and blood-sugar benefits, while calling for more research into its long-term effects and effectiveness compared with existing therapies.

Dr Marie Spreckley of the University of Cambridge said the amount of weight loss seen in the study was particularly notable, but added that it remains unclear whether retatrutide is superior, equivalent or inferior to currently available treatments because no head-to-head comparisons were conducted.

However, she stressed that medication alone is not the answer and that preventing obesity and type 2 diabetes remains the long-term goal, according to The Guardian.

Dr Kath McCullough, special adviser on obesity at the Royal College of Physicians, described the results as encouraging and said treatments such as retatrutide could be life-changing for many people living with obesity and diabetes.

The authors said the drug could offer meaningful benefits for people who need more intensive treatment to manage type 2 diabetes and obesity, although further studies are continuing.

While 14 participants experienced serious adverse events during the study, researchers said most side-effects were mild to moderate and eased over time. Gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea and digestive discomfort were the most commonly reported side-effects.

Unlike existing medications that target one or two hormone pathways, retatrutide acts on three hormones involved in appetite regulation, blood-sugar control and metabolism. The drug mimics GLP-1, GIP and glucagon, a combination researchers believe may help explain its strong impact on both weight and glucose levels.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.