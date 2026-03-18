UAE tourism, aviation sectors show resilience amid regional tensions

GCAA reports 1.4+ million passengers passed through UAE airports between March 1 and 12
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to demonstrate resilience in its tourism and aviation sectors amid ongoing regional tensions, with authorities emphasising normal operations and strong support measures for affected travelers.
More than 1.4 million passengers passed through UAE airports and national carriers from March 1 to 12, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).
Despite retional tension, the UAE has maintained a high level of connectivity, with flights continue operating with temporary safety adjustments when necessary.
According to recent updates from the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism and related authorities, the country's tourism industry remains fully operational.
This includes approximately 1,260 hotels and over 40,000 tourism-related companies across the Emirates.
Resorts, major attractions, retail centres, and cultural sites are open and functioning in full compliance with approved safety and quality standards.
Despite temporary disruptions to flights due to regional developments —including airspace restrictions and postponements — the UAE maintains high levels of connectivity.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) reported that more than 1.4 million passengers passed through UAE airports and via national carriers between March 1 and 12, with around 7,839 air traffic movements recorded during the same period, as per the official news agency WAM.
Flights continue to operate, incorporating temporary safety adjustments as required to ensure secure travel.
In a notable show of hospitality and commitment to visitor welfare, the UAE government has stepped in to support stranded passengers.
Authorities are covering accommodation and catering costs for those impacted by postponed flights, while hotels have been directed to extend stays for affected guests.
This initiative underscores the nation's priority on ensuring the safety, dignity, and well-being of all individuals within its territory, including tourists and transit passengers.
These measures highlight the UAE's dedication to maintaining its status as a premier global tourism and aviation hub, even as the broader region navigates challenges.
Travelers are encouraged to stay updated via official channels for the latest on flight schedules and services.
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Board of the GCAA, said the country managed this phase through a responsible approach that places human safety at the forefront of priorities, while ensuring the continuity of the aviation sector in meeting the needs of travellers.
He added: “The safety of passengers, pilots, flight crews and all personnel working in the aviation sector remains the absolute priority in all decisions related to airspace and flight operations. Despite the exceptional circumstances witnessed in the region in recent days, the UAE ensured the balanced management of air traffic through operating limited flights via approved contingency routes, ensuring the continuity of travel in line with the highest safety standards.”
He noted that operational indicators reflect the success of these efforts and the ability of the UAE’s aviation system to efficiently manage different circumstances while maintaining smooth passenger movement.